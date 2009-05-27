Hand-Crafted Excellence

Sculpterra Winery & Vineyards combines fertile soil and stunning sculpture to create a unique experience.

May 27, 2009 3 min read

Sculpterra Winery & Vineyards

Paso Robles, California



Blending the art of sculpture with the fertile "terra" of California fuses Sculpterra Winery & Vineyards into a unique destination. Family, history, appreciation of place, and the love of artistic expression further enhance a visit to this estate in the Linne Valley in Paso Robles.



In 1979, Dr. Warren Frankel followed his vision of becoming more connected to the earth by uprooting his family of five and heading north. A childhood in Manhattan and a residency in Los Angeles finally became too much city time for Dr. Frankel, and a new home on a ranch in Paso Robles provided the key to contentment. Initially a pistachio orchard, followed by the planting of Cabernet Sauvignon grapes, this land grew and expanded into what it is today.

Winemaker and son, Paul Frankel, now creates a premium portfolio of wines from the small, quality estate lots of Pinot Noir, Zinfandel, Merlot, Primitivo, Viognier, Petite Sirah, Mouvedre, Cabernet Franc, and the original old vine Cabernet Sauvignon. Sauvignon Blanc and Chardonnay are sourced from surrounding vineyards to contribute to the lineup of award-winning vintages this winery offers.

Inspired by the stunning, outdoor sculpture installations at Frogner Park in Norway, Dr. Frankel brought on accomplished artist John Jagger to create his own sculpture. Known for bold, large-scale granite and bronze pieces since 1960, Jagger's exclusive work can now be viewed in Sculpterra's monumental sculpture garden amid the rolling hills and oaks of the beautiful Central Coast.

The Frankel family's successful career and wine business has resulted in the establishment of "His Healing Hands," a medical missionary nonprofit organization that sends out teams of physicians to treat impoverished people in need, often affected by major catastrophe. A portion of all wine sales goes toward supporting this cause.



Expressive wines, expressive art, and expressive humanitarianism make a day at Sculpterra Winery & Vineyards a multifaceted experience, where one man's dream can be felt and tasted one sip at a time.

What to Buy:

'05 Cabernet Sauvignon Concentrated, intense varietal flavors $28

'06 Cabernet Sauvignon Rich, dark berry, toasted hazelnut, eucalyptus $32

'06 Maquette Bordeaux blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, and Petite Sirah $40

'06 Syrah Elegant, spice-box aromas; plum-cherry finish, great with food $30

Contact:

805.226.8881; Fax: 805.226.8883

www.sculpterra.com

5015 Linne Rd.

Paso Robles, CA 93446

Tasting Room Open Thur-Mon 10-5