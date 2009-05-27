Crafting the Perfect Pinot
When Windward Vineyard Owners Marc Goldberg and Maggie D'Ambrosia were chosen as 2008 Central Coast Wine Classic Honorees for San Luis Obispo at the 24th Annual Central Coast Wine Classic, their efforts to produce the Great American Pinot Noir were duly recognized. In fact, oenophiles with a particular fondness for Pinot Noir make it a point to visit Windward Vineyard because the varietal is all that is served here. "It was our dream to produce a world class Burgundian styled Pinot Noir," Marc says.
In 1989 Marc and Maggie bought 15 acres off famed Highway 46 West and planted their Monople vineyard using four notable French clones as the only source of fruit in each vintage. They were following in the footsteps of two local groundbreaking figures in California wine history-Andre Tchelistcheff and Dr. Stanley Hoffman, who by the 1970s had earned world-wide recognition for making the Paso Robles Westside area a superlative Pinot Noir location. Marc and Maggie knew that the keys to this recognition were the terroir and its microclimate. The unique influence of the Pacific Ocean flow that passes through the Templeton Gap causes a daily swing of 50 degrees in temperature. These temperature swings, along with the calcareous soil, create ideal conditions for the velvet texture and complex layering of the Pinot Noir.
Since the 1995 debut of their 1993 harvest, Windward's vintages have achieved well deserved acclaim attested to by the fact that all of their vintages have sold out. The vineyard produces on average only 2,000 cases per year and is usually only found in small, fine restaurants and quality retail shops.
Using 100 percent Estate Pinot Noir grapes and processing them without fining or filtration, Windward Vineyard clearly has come a long way, riding that Pacific Ocean flow and achieving the dream of creating the Great American Pinot Noir.
What to buy:
'O6 Gold Barrel Select Pinot Noir Ripe Bing cherry and wild strawberry $60
'05 Monopole Pinot Noir Floral aromas, hint of oak and earth $36
'06 Monopole Pinot Noir Velvet Complex, mineral, strawberry bouquet, long Peacock Tail finish $36
'05 Gold Barrel Select Pinot Noir Velvet texture, ripe Bing cherry, wild strawberry $60
