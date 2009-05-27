A Hot, Affordable New Advertising Opportunity

Consumer habits show online video is the best value for advertisers.

In the last quarter of 2008, young people began spending more time watching online video content than watching television. That's a shift that can't be ignored by advertisers, particularly as manufacturers prepare to roll out broadband-enabled TVs. And these numbers are poised to grow even higher.

According to a 2008 report by eMarketer on consumer media habits, the number of online video advertising viewers in the U.S. grew from 59.6 percent of internet users in 2007 to 67.2 percent of internet users in 2008. That number is expected to skyrocket to more than 80 percent by 2012.

It remains a challenge to track the ROI for online advertising, but if these numbers are to be believed, someone is actually watching online video ads. In fact, a lot of people are watching. Both large and small businesses can find a place in the online video advertising market; but the key to leveraging the power, reach and opportunity of online video advertising requires highly-targeted placement and messaging as well as out-of-the-box thinking.

3 Steps To Get Started