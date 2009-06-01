Economists Explain the Stimulus

Two economists--one for and one against the stimulus--sound off on why small businesses are getting a bad deal.

Often, economists can only agree to disagree, and on the subject of the economic stimulus, they are particularly divided. In fact, a few weeks before the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 was signed into law, 200 leading economists lent their signatures to a full-page ad in The New York Times and Wall Street Journal decrying the proposed legislation. That same week, a letter supporting the bill was sent to Congress--also signed by approximately 200 venerable economists.



But when Entrepreneur spoke with Raymond Keating, chief economist of the Small Business and Entrepreneurship Council, and Jeff Rosensweig, professor of international business and finance at Emory University's Goizueta School of Business, about the stimulus (Keating is against and Rosensweig pro), they thought in common: there should be more done for small business.



What are your thoughts on the stimulus package?

Keating : I'm against it because if you really want to get entrepreneurship and investment moving again, you need tax relief that's not targeted and temporary. Investors and entrepreneurs need [permanent] changes that will really improve the profitability of taking risks in the expansion or startup of businesses.



On the spending side, I think most entrepreneurs understand that these resources the government is tossing around.don't materialize from nothing. The economy would benefit from leaving those resources in the private sector rather than putting dollars in the hands of politicians and their appointees to decide where they are going to be spent.



Even economists who think this is a good idea will acknowledge that it's just an effort to throw as much money as you possibly can at the problem and hope that something good comes out of it. Is it better than nothing? Yes. Is it enough to really get our economy moving? I would say no. It falls way short.



Rosensweig : I'm for it, but with caveats because of its approach to small business. Without a stimulus, I fear our economy could slide into the abyss. I spend a lot of time speaking with business owners, and I just don't see a lot of growth occurring. No one is hiring to offset the downsizing.



In normal times, I wouldn't like to see a lot of government spending, but these are far from normal times--we need anything that can create jobs. I also think it's important to balance tax cuts with spending increases, and there is some of that in the stimulus.



What are these caveats?

Rosensweig : What worries me is that the tax breaks for small business are temporary. Small business has been ignored in the bill, and I think the criticisms of many of us did lead to a better focus on small business, but I still think the package could go further in letting small business immediately expense all their capital expenditures and making that more permanent so that entrepreneurs see less risk. People are held back not just by the uncertainty of the economy, but also the uncertainty of tax policy.



Have you seen the impact of any "stimulus" yet?

Keating : Unfortunately, there probably won't be an impact for the average business owner. There's a lot of talk around about how this money's going to be spent wisely, but what generally happens is a great deal gets wasted.



From an economist's perspective, you just have to understand the incentives at work: If you've got a business owner trying to keep things afloat, they have every incentive to keep a close eye on things and keep costs under control and to make the best investment they possible can. If they fail, they get punished and they go out of business.



In the public sector the incentives are completely different. In the public sector, it's not your money; it's somebody else's money. The spending is driven by political and special interests. You're not going to get the best bang for your buck by any means. And the other thing is, when you fail in the public sector, it seems you usually wind up getting more money for it!



Rosensweig : The stimulus hasn't hit yet. I'm not seeing jobs created here, even in a top 20 business school. We're very worried about our graduating students getting jobs, and people who have job offers are having them rescinded. In past years, most of our students already had a job lined up [before graduation]. After making a big investment in an MBA, it really hurts. And it's even worse at the undergraduate level.



But the stimulus still costs taxpayers.

Keating : Yes. For most entrepreneurs and small business owners, the benefits are going to be nil. But a good number of them are going to see taxes increase from the proposal President Obama has put forward. You just have to worry about how we are going to pay for all of this spending and debt.



Rosensweig : It's costing almost all American taxpayers, even the ones who are getting the tax cut in the stimulus bill. That's a tax cut now, but the gross federal debt is going to go from $11 trillion now to $18 trillion in four to five years, and that means there's going to be a lot of interest paid down the road.



Small-business owners will face a two-edged sword. On the one hand, I want serious tax cuts for small business so they can help get the economy growing. But on the other, many have taken risks and worked hard enough that they won't be the pit bull getting tax cuts, and later on they're going to be paying more income taxes, more social security taxes, maybe even sales taxes or consumption taxes.



But it's the best we can do right now. I think the only thing worse . is what President Hoover tried to do, which was to balance the budget at the time of a deep recession. That was a very effective way to fall out of the recession and into the Great Depression.



What measures do you think could improve the bill?

Keating : I think we would have some certainty if our elected officials said, "Those tax increases that are looming at the end of 2010? Forget about those. The tax measures that were passed earlier this decade are permanent." That would be number one. Then make estate taxes go away, bring tax rates down for businesses and make expensing [allowances] an option for all businesses.



Rosensweig : I think we need some way to stimulate job creation in the private sector as well as the government. For example, we raised the minimum wage--which is good--but the minimum wage could make it hard for some people starting a business to hire unskilled workers. There should be ways to [help] an entrepreneur in a bad economic environment subsidize the difference between the worth of an unskilled worker and a decent minimum wage for a hardworking person.



What I mean by that is that . the actual entrepreneur who hires people should get a subsidy because there could be a gap between what employees need to be paid and what the entrepreneur can pay. Obviously that subsidy should go away in a couple years of being on the job because the person can learn and become more productive and be able to justify earning the wage, but the main thing is to build up work habits.



I think another option . is for the government to provide a lot of free retraining of displaced and downsized workers so that they can [learn] the specific skill sets that an entrepreneur might need. So a business owner can go into their state's Department of Adult Education and say, "I can grow my business if I can find people who can do X. If you can find people and you train them at your expense, I'll hire them."