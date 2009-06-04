Keep a Current Tech Hardware Audit

Save on taxes and insurance with these tech audit tips.

June 4, 2009

By Zack Stern



In lean times--or anytime--I like to save money in any way possible. Even small amounts add up. With that in mind, if you keep a good, current audit of business hardware, you can save in ongoing taxes and insurance.You might already reap the benefits from this simple tip if you have a tight grip on accounting. But if not, you could be paying extra for hardware you no longer use.For best results, keep a current list of in-use hardware in a spreadsheet, database or accounting program. Instead of making only annual revisions at tax time, you'll instantly see if major changes can impact your insurance costs. For example, if you get rid of workstations after employees leave, you could immediately reduce coverage and premiums.And at tax season, you won't have to pay costs for hardware that you no longer have. Both savings might be modest, but you'll be conserving money you would have needlessly spent.Zack Stern is a freelance writer and editor based in San Francisco.