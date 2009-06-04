My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

Keep a Current Tech Hardware Audit

Save on taxes and insurance with these tech audit tips.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

By Zack Stern

In lean times--or anytime--I like to save money in any way possible. Even small amounts add up. With that in mind, if you keep a good, current audit of business hardware, you can save in ongoing taxes and insurance.

You might already reap the benefits from this simple tip if you have a tight grip on accounting. But if not, you could be paying extra for hardware you no longer use.

For best results, keep a current list of in-use hardware in a spreadsheet, database or accounting program. Instead of making only annual revisions at tax time, you'll instantly see if major changes can impact your insurance costs. For example, if you get rid of workstations after employees leave, you could immediately reduce coverage and premiums.

And at tax season, you won't have to pay costs for hardware that you no longer have. Both savings might be modest, but you'll be conserving money you would have needlessly spent.

Zack Stern is a freelance writer and editor based in San Francisco.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

4 Tech Trends Shaping the Future of Media and Entertainment

Small Business Heroes

How Image Recognition Is Going to Improve Your Social Media Ads

Technology

The History and Future of Wi-Fi (Infographic)