My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

The Best- and Worst-Performing Industries

Plus 3 great startup resources
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read

This story appears in the June 2009 issue of Start Up. Subscribe »

10 Best-Performing Small Businesses by Sales Growth Over the Last 12 Months (Annual Revenue: $15 Million)
8131 - Religious organizations 25.1%
4245 - Farm product, raw material merchant wholesalers 20.6%
4471 - Gasoline stations 15.2%
1151 - Support activities for agriculture and forestry 14.2%
4543 - Direct-selling establishments 12.5%
5412 - Accounting, tax preparation, bookkeeping andpayroll services 10.9%
5415 - Computer systems design and related services 9.8%
6213 - Offices of other health practitioners 9.5%
3332 - Industrial machinery manufacturing 9.2%
6116 - Other schools and instruction 8.4%
   
10 Worst-performing Small Businesses by Sales Growth Over the Last 12 Months (Annual Revenue: $15 Million)
5312 - Offices of Real Estate Agents and brokers -12.8%
4422 - Home furnishings stores -10.7%
4233 - Lumber and other construction materials merchant wholesalers -8.4%
4411 - Automobile dealers, merchant salers -7.3%
5223 - Activities related to credit intermediation -7.3%
3219 - Other wood product manufacturing -6.9%
4412 - Other motor vehicle dealers -6.6%
3273 - Cement and concrete product manufacturing -5.7%
4481 - Clothing stores -5.7%
4421 - Furniture stores -5.5%

Resources For Your Startup

You're in luck. Other aspiring entrepreneurs have trod the ground you seek to walk on, and they are willing to share their insight. Check out these key startup resources:

Fedmarket.com
Home to a variety of free resources and information, including weekly newsletters on General Services Administration schedules, proposal writing and federal sales, Fedmarket.com makes the federal contracting landscape easier to navigate. For a fee, you can access products that provide more in-depth assistance with preparing proposals and filing applications. The site also organizes nationwide seminars on topics ranging from contracting to GSA schedules.

EZMatch.com
This matchmaking service might get a little personal, but it's all in an effort to match you with the right franchise opportunity. Fill out a comprehensive online questionnaire and receive a scientifically validated assessment, including a list of franchises that are a good fit based on financial, geographic, social and psychological factors. If you're thinking of going the franchising route, this might help get you started down the right path.

PolicyMap
Register for free online and gain access to geographic data related to demographics, real estate, crime, money and income, jobs, education, energy, and public investments. For $200 per month or $2,000 per year, you can upload your own data, compare it to other data analytics, gain insight to future investments, and so on.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Make Your Dream Company a Reality With This Class

Starting a Business

Eric Yuan Explains the 6 Simple Tactics He Used to Build Zoom Into a $20 Billion Business

Starting a Business

Leadership Techniques That Build Unstoppable Teams