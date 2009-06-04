The Best- and Worst-Performing Industries

Plus 3 great startup resources

10 Best-Performing Small Businesses by Sales Growth Over the Last 12 Months (Annual Revenue: $15 Million) 8131 - Religious organizations 25.1% 4245 - Farm product, raw material merchant wholesalers 20.6% 4471 - Gasoline stations 15.2% 1151 - Support activities for agriculture and forestry 14.2% 4543 - Direct-selling establishments 12.5% 5412 - Accounting, tax preparation, bookkeeping andpayroll services 10.9% 5415 - Computer systems design and related services 9.8% 6213 - Offices of other health practitioners 9.5% 3332 - Industrial machinery manufacturing 9.2% 6116 - Other schools and instruction 8.4% 10 Worst-performing Small Businesses by Sales Growth Over the Last 12 Months (Annual Revenue: $15 Million) 5312 - Offices of Real Estate Agents and brokers -12.8% 4422 - Home furnishings stores -10.7% 4233 - Lumber and other construction materials merchant wholesalers -8.4% 4411 - Automobile dealers, merchant salers -7.3% 5223 - Activities related to credit intermediation -7.3% 3219 - Other wood product manufacturing -6.9% 4412 - Other motor vehicle dealers -6.6% 3273 - Cement and concrete product manufacturing -5.7% 4481 - Clothing stores -5.7% 4421 - Furniture stores -5.5%

You're in luck. Other aspiring entrepreneurs have trod the ground you seek to walk on, and they are willing to share their insight. Check out these key startup resources:

Fedmarket.com

Home to a variety of free resources and information, including weekly newsletters on General Services Administration schedules, proposal writing and federal sales, Fedmarket.com makes the federal contracting landscape easier to navigate. For a fee, you can access products that provide more in-depth assistance with preparing proposals and filing applications. The site also organizes nationwide seminars on topics ranging from contracting to GSA schedules.

EZMatch.com

This matchmaking service might get a little personal, but it's all in an effort to match you with the right franchise opportunity. Fill out a comprehensive online questionnaire and receive a scientifically validated assessment, including a list of franchises that are a good fit based on financial, geographic, social and psychological factors. If you're thinking of going the franchising route, this might help get you started down the right path.