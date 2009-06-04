My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ready For Anything

Laid Off? Find Your Next Big Opportunity

Learn from 2 entrepreneurs who found upside in the downturn.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the June 2009 issue of Start Up. Subscribe »

Entrepreneur: Matt Sarrel, 39

Approximately 91% of respondents (nearly 300 small-business owners) would be open to potentially advising new entrepreneurs starting a business; 8% of respondents indicated that a layoff by another organization had played into their own decision to start a business. (Source: SurePayroll)
Laid off from his job as technical director at PC Magazine in 2003
New business: Sarrel Group, a New York City-based technology product test lab, and editorial services and consulting firm
2009 projected growth: 50 percent to 100 percent

Words of wisdom:

  • Emulate your previous company's success and improve upon their mistakes. "If you can do everything they did right and two things they did wrong better, you're as good as they were. And you can charge a lot less, because you're not a huge, multinational company."
  • Look back on your whole career and think about who's good, who tells the truth and who you'd want to work with again, then go find them. Sarrel gets a lot of help from freelancers-many of those freelancers worked under him previously and got laid off, too.

Entrepreneur: Amy Romano, 40
Laid off from her job as a corporate PR, marketing and brand communications manager/director in 2007
New business: Amy&Company LLC, a Chandler, Ariz.-based strategic and tactical PR firm that provides brand and marketing communications services to primarily small and midsize companies
2009 projected service billings: $200,000 to $225,000

Words of wisdom:

  • "Commit to it. Just because you didn't pick the timing doesn't mean it isn't the right time, so embrace the opportunity."
  • "Whatever you do, believe it's a business-your business-not just time-filler projects until your next 'real job' comes along."

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Make Your Dream Company a Reality With This Class

Starting a Business

Eric Yuan Explains the 6 Simple Tactics He Used to Build Zoom Into a $20 Billion Business

Starting a Business

Leadership Techniques That Build Unstoppable Teams