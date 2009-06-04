Laid Off? Find Your Next Big Opportunity

Learn from 2 entrepreneurs who found upside in the downturn.

June 4, 2009 2 min read

Entrepreneur: Matt Sarrel, 39



Approximately 91% of respondents (nearly 300 small-business owners) would be open to potentially advising new entrepreneurs starting a business; 8% of respondents indicated that a layoff by another organization had played into their own decision to start a business. (Source: SurePayroll)

Words of wisdom:

Emulate your previous company's success and improve upon their mistakes. "If you can do everything they did right and two things they did wrong better, you're as good as they were. And you can charge a lot less, because you're not a huge, multinational company."



Look back on your whole career and think about who's good, who tells the truth and who you'd want to work with again, then go find them. Sarrel gets a lot of help from freelancers-many of those freelancers worked under him previously and got laid off, too.

Entrepreneur: Amy Romano, 40

Laid off from her job as a corporate PR, marketing and brand communications manager/director in 2007

New business: Amy&Company LLC, a Chandler, Ariz.-based strategic and tactical PR firm that provides brand and marketing communications services to primarily small and midsize companies

2009 projected service billings: $200,000 to $225,000



Words of wisdom: