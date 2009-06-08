Avoid Green Backlash

These 5 tips will help you succeed in an increasingly skeptical market.

June 8, 2009 2 min read

This story appears in the June 2009 issue of Start Up. Subscribe »

Search the word green and you'll get endless links related to the environment. Now search greenwashing. Did anything change? Probably not. And that's because greenwashing--the deceptive use of green marketing--is as prevalent today as green products and services. In 2007, the Shelton Group's Energy Pulse study found that 56 percent of respondents felt positively about the term green, though skepticism existed over such terms being used in packaging or positioning. That skepticism is even greater today.



"Unfortunately, we as consumer product companies have made the consumer jaded, because what we've told them hasn't been correct," says Myron Mullins, founder of Purely Products, a Knoxville, Tenn., producer of eco-friendly products including energy-efficient light bulbs and air purifiers. To overcome this cynicism, Mullins says, "entrepreneurs [must] deliver a solid product that defends itself in its functions and consumer usage." Even after 23 years in consumer product development and branding, Mullins, 45, has seen his share of opposition. He countered challenges against his $2 million company, launched in 2006, with third-party testing.



So how's a green business supposed to succeed in an increasingly skeptical market? Mullins and experts agree that to avoid backlash, you must take these steps early on: