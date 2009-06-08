Moving to the Forefront

Riverbench Vineyard & Winery goes from legendary grape grower to budding winemaker.

June 8, 2009

Riverbench Vineyard & Winery

Santa Maria, CA

After more than 30 years of growing legendary grapes, Riverbench Vineyard has become Riverbench Vineyard & Winery. The fertile vineyard, located on the southeastern edge of the Santa Maria Valley, has long been a resource for many vintners who have revered the distinctive flavors of its Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. One of the most notable is the renowned Chuck Ortman, who first discovered Riverbench in its early days.