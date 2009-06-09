Starting a Business

If It's Broke, Decorate It

This entrepreneur fell off her bike and into a successful business.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the July 2009 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
When Jess Smith pitched over the handlebars of her bicycle in 2006, she didn't think her fractured wrist, shattered toe or broken nose were worth more than a few strong painkillers. But that bone-crunching bike ride turned out to be the genesis of Casttoo, her Boulder, Colo.-based business that designs decals for casts, prosthetic limbs and knee braces.

"I painted my whole wrist cast, and when I went back to the doctor, he told me he'd never seen anything like it before," recalls Smith, now 24. "He said if someone could produce art like that for casts, he'd buy them." Less than a year later, the studio arts grad had produced the first generation of Casttoos.
 
INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Remove the Casttoo from its backing

2. Apply it face down on your cast

3. Use a hairdryer on medium heat to fuse the Casttoo to your cast

4. Smooth it down

5. Look awesome
The idea is simple--designs are printed on a special adhesive film that, when applied to a cast and blasted with a hairdryer for 10 seconds, melts into the texture of the plaster. Add a whole sheet of decals, and you can channel Kat Von D while you heal. Smith, aided by a full-time designer, focuses her decals on traditional tattoo subjects like flames, tribal art and animals, though she makes sure all the designs are in line with her "Happy Healing" motto.

The world has taken notice: Besides selling tens of thousands of decals, last year Casttoos entered a marketing agreement with 3M, recently began soliciting orders from the international market, and is gearing up to offer licensed sports and cartoon imagery.

"At any given time, ten percent of the population is healing from a broken bone," explains Smith. "That's a lot of misery. But the positive changes I've seen in attitude and emotion when people decorate their casts is
incredible."

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

Use These 5 Steps to Create a Marketing Plan

Starting a Business

How to Know When to Hire an International Team

Starting a Business

9 Business Ideas Under $1,000 You Can Run From Anywhere