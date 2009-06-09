If It's Broke, Decorate It
This entrepreneur fell off her bike and into a successful business.
This story appears in the July 2009 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
"I painted my whole wrist cast, and when I went back to the doctor, he told me he'd never seen anything like it before," recalls Smith, now 24. "He said if someone could produce art like that for casts, he'd buy them." Less than a year later, the studio arts grad had produced the first generation of Casttoos.
INSTRUCTIONS:
1. Remove the Casttoo from its backing
2. Apply it face down on your cast
3. Use a hairdryer on medium heat to fuse the Casttoo to your cast
4. Smooth it down
5. Look awesome
The world has taken notice: Besides selling tens of thousands of decals, last year Casttoos entered a marketing agreement with 3M, recently began soliciting orders from the international market, and is gearing up to offer licensed sports and cartoon imagery.
"At any given time, ten percent of the population is healing from a broken bone," explains Smith. "That's a lot of misery. But the positive changes I've seen in attitude and emotion when people decorate their casts is
incredible."