Starting a Business

How Veterans Can Find Funds

The SBA has launched several programs geared at helping vets open up shop.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
4 min read

This story appears in the July 2009 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Bad news first: Veteran entrepreneurship, like a lot of things these days, is at a historical low. Fifteen years ago, about 20 percent of small businesses were veteran-owned; today, that number is only about 12 percent. In an effort to increase veteran entrepreneurship, the U.S. Congress and the SBA have launched a number of programs in recent years--throwbacks to the original World War II-era GI Bill--to help vets open up shop. Here's a look.

Patriot Express Pilot Loan
What You Get: Up to $500,000, guaranteed up to 85 percent by the SBA. Interest rates are the lowest available through the SBA-2.25 to 4.75 percentage points over prime-and since it's an express loan, you'll find out within a day whether you're approved.

What You Don't Get: A direct loan from the government. (It's through a bank.)

In Action: As of mid-April, the SBA had guaranteed more than 3,000 loans to veterans, totaling $279 million; the average loan was $85,800.

Good for: Veterans, active-duty service members, reservists, National Guard members and military spouses looking to start or expand a business

Drawbacks: Since local banks do the lending, you'll need a good credit history to get approved.

Success Story: Armed with a Patriot Express Pilot Loan for $170,000, Al Johnson started up Raven International Security Consulting, a company specializing in educating civilian groups on identifying and dismantling IEDs (improvised explosive devices). The Olympia, Wash.-based company, which Johnson started when he returned from an Army tour in Iraq in 2006, now has four full-time employees and has worked with the Department of Homeland Security and civilian police forces.

More information: Contact your local branch of the SBA for business counseling and advice, or visit sba.gov/vets.

Military Reservist Economic Injury Disaster Loan
What You Get: A loan of up to $2 million to help your business survive when you or an employee is called up for active duty. You have a year to apply after discharge or release from active duty.

What You Don't Get: A replacement employee

In Action: As of the end of March, the SBA had approved 318 loans, totaling $28.9 million; the average loan was $91,195.

Good for: Small businesses that will struggle while a key employee is serving abroad

Drawbacks: If you're the owner and are called up, you'll probably want to apply immediately, before you're shipped out, so you can be sure your business will have the capital needed to survive in your absence.

Success Story: Mainstream Global, a Lawrence, Mass.-based company that buys and resells computer hardware and electronics, took a hit when vice president Luis E. Yepez, Jr., 38, was called up by the U.S. Naval Reserves in 2003. At the time, Yepez was one of only three employees in the company. His brother, Juan, secured an Economic Injury Disaster Loan to get the company through the six-month tour. Since Yepez's return, Mainstream Global has thrived and now has 32 employees. "The loan helped keep our business afloat until I got back," says Yepez.

More information: sba.gov/vets

Veterans Transition Franchise Initiative (VetFran)
What You Get: Ten to 20 percent off initial franchising fees at 385 companies, including Mail Boxes Etc., Dunkin' Donuts and Gold's Gyms

What You Don't Get: A loan

In Action: As of March 2009, 1,370 franchises had been sold to veterans through the VetFran program, while 222 more were pending sales.

Good for: Aspiring entrepreneurs who'd prefer a business model with a proven track record

Drawbacks: You'll need to work within the confines of the franchise structure.

Success Story: After 20 years of flying planes for the U.S. Navy, Cmdr. Peter Turner retired in 2007, planning to transition into a career as a commercial airline pilot. When his Navy buddies advised him against joining the struggling airline industry, he looked into opening his own business and found the reduced franchising fees offered through the VetFran initiative attractive. Now, two years later, he has opened four Dunkin' Donuts franchises in Durham and Raleigh, N. C., and has plans to open 35 more in North Carolina and Minnesota.

More information: vetfran.com
 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

Are Accelerator Programs Right for Your Business?

Starting a Business

26 Questions to Help You Decide If a Late-in-Life Business Is Right for You

Starting a Business

Why Entrepreneurs Are Launching Their Startups in Singapore