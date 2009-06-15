What Are You Afraid Of?

Our experts deconstruct your worst nightmares and show you how to deal.

June 15, 2009 9 min read

Admit it.You're scared out of your mind. Whether it's financial stress, uncertainty about the business partners you've chosen or just plain fear of failure, some aspect of starting your own business is keeping you up at night.



You're not alone. We queried entrepreneurs to find out what scares them the most. Survey says: everything from speaking in public to keeping up with technology to growing too fast.



So we brought in the authorities: Colleen Long, a psychologist who specializes in entrepreneurship and Jim Koch, a well-known entrepreneur with decades of business experience. They analyzed your top five fears and offered up their best advice on how to handle them.





Meet the experts

Colleen Long, founder and creative director, FreudTV

Colleen Long has a doctoral degree in clinical psychology from Spalding University. After spending several years working in psychiatric hospitals, schools and university counseling centers, she decided to focus her efforts on the psychology of entrepreneurship. She blogs about entrepreneurial fears and runs FreudTV, a talent agency for doctors.



Jim Koch, founder and brewer, The Boston Beer Company

Jim Koch was born into a family of entrepreneurs and brewmasters. Using an old family recipe, he concocted the first batch of Samuel Adams Boston Lager in his kitchen in 1984. Carrying a few bottles from bar to bar, he was able to quickly build a following behind his frothy beverage. Samuel Adams is now the largest craft brewer in the country, brewing more than 21 styles of beer and employing more than 700 people.