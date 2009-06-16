My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Small Business Heroes

Innovation for Things We Carry

How bondage and punk rock inspired a new way of accessorizing.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the July 2009 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Isa Gordon's business started at a party--Burning Man, to be precise. When she first hit the weeklong desert arts festival and shindig, she realized she needed a device capable of carrying keys, sunscreen, water and other essential minutiae when bacchanalian winds blew her too far from camp. "I'd carried a purse the first year, and it was a pain," says Gordon, 39. "You could get a fanny pack, but they're pretty dorky. And even with that, everything gets bunched up."

When Gordon returned home, she reached out to a friend who had a side business making punk-rock belts. He whipped up something akin to an S&M collar: a rubber strap studded with bondage hooks. In prepping for her second Nevada journey, Gordon added metal clips, tethers and canvass pouches (or pods) to the belt. With her cell phone, flashlight, notepad, lip gloss, dust goggles and other Burning Man essentials in tow, she wore the new gizmo all week.

"The hips--especially women's--are made for carrying weight," she says. "The whole system was so useful that when I got back home, I never stopped using it."

SintheteX, Gordon's Los Angeles-based company, has sold about 1,500 belts on its website and has a following that includes stylists, key grips, campers and even housewives--­basically anyone in need of a free hand. "It's essentially a bondage belt with the rings turned the wrong way, and not everyone's going to like that," Gordon ­admits. "But people who need the PodBelt are evangelical about it."

More from Entrepreneur

Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Make Your Dream Company a Reality With This Class

Starting a Business

Eric Yuan Explains the 6 Simple Tactics He Used to Build Zoom Into a $20 Billion Business

Starting a Business

Leadership Techniques That Build Unstoppable Teams