June 19, 2009 4 min read

The Alisal Guest Ranch and Resort

Solvang, California



Located in the heart of Santa Barbara Wine Country on a 10,000-acre working cattle ranch, The Alisal Guest Ranch and Resort gives wine tourers enough outdoor activities to warrant a real vacation. Alisal's massive scenic acreage includes an unspoiled 100-acre spring-fed lake, where guests can fish, boat, or sit back on the bank and simply relax. Established as a cattle ranch over 150 years ago, Alisal started welcoming summer guests in 1946. Today, many families come from as near as Santa Barbara and from as far as the east coast to maintain their Alisal vacation traditions--sometimes three generations strong.



Alisal offers early California living at its finest. The tidy, yet spacious grounds, contain 73 guest units decorated in classic California ranch design with studio or one-bedroom suite floor plans. Each cozy room provides complimentary firewood to burn in the working fireplace, a refrigerator, and many creature comforts. To maintain a quiet atmosphere and remind guests that they are in a world apart, there are no in-room televisions or telephones. Instead, messages are delivered promptly to one's room and telephones and televisions are located around the grounds.



Hearty breakfasts and dinners, included in the room rate, are served in Alisal's convivial dining room. The breakfast buffet and á la carte menu nearly burst with delicious ways to fuel guests before setting off to enjoy the ranch and nearby wine trails. Under the guidance of Executive Chef Pascal Godé, a distinguished culinary style has emerged at Alisal. On the dinner menu, which changes daily, at least ten entrees are offered. This abundance of excellent food is a key ingredient to Alisal hospitality because the ranch's many activities build big appetites.



Guided horseback riding at all levels is offered on trails winding through the scenic ranch. In the summer, an evening ride gives riders an opportunity to see deer and other wildlife rustling in the grasses at twilight. Golfers face the same wonderful dilemma each day: "Which championship course should I play?" There isn't a correct answer. Both on-site courses will deliver a memorable day. The par-72 Ranch Course, designed by Billy Bell Jr., stretches for 6,500 yards and has tight fairways. The River Course measures 6,830 yards and promises beautiful views of the Santa Ynez Mountains and play through bent grass greens, mature live oaks, native sycamores, and elderberry trees. For those who prefer tennis, six courts are available for games, lessons, and practice sessions. It's just a short wagon ride from all this to the ranch's secluded lake teeming with bass and blue gill. Catch-and-release fishing is available by rod and reel or fly. Kayaks, sailboats, canoes, electric trolling boats, and pedal boats are available too.



And now, Alisal adds yet another way for guests to spend time as the doors of its new 6,000-square-foot full-service fitness center and spa open. Wine tourers will relish treatments performed in the four single and one couple's massage therapy rooms. The men's and women's locker rooms feature steam saunas. There's also a spacious lobby with a roaring fireplace for lounging.



The Alisal Guest Ranch and Resort gives guests so many ways to explore, unwind, and live a while in the Old West. It's a great way for families to fully appreciate Santa Barbara County Wine Country--and each other.