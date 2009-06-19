My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneurs

Wine from East to West

New Englanders, Peter and Diana Merriam, were enraptured by the oenological world.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 min read
Brought to you by Touring and Tasting

Wine from East to West

Merriam Vineyards
Healdsburg, California

The legacy of Merriam Vineyards began on a wine-fueled honeymoon in France, where New Englanders Peter and Diana Merriam became enraptured by the oenological world. The couple was determined to someday craft wines inspired by their favorite French varietals, and after a five-year search for the perfect vineyard, their dream came true. In 2000, the Merriams acquired Wind-acre Vineyard, a spot of land that has been cultivated for grapes since the 1890s.

Windacre is located on the warmest edge of Sonoma's Russian River Valley which is ideal for resilient reds: Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Cabernet Franc. The 11-acre vineyard lies on an ancient glacial riverbed that has created complex soil compositions, making the Windacre terroir very similar to France's Bordeaux region. That parallel influenced the Merriams to purchase their vineyard, as it was the optimum location to grow Bordeaux varieties.

Since traditional red Bordeaux is made from blending, Peter promptly planted the Bordeaux classics: Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, and Petit Verdot. Merlot grapes had already been growing there since the 1980s. Eventually, Merriam's Bordeaux wine "Miktos" will be one of the few California blends sourced entirely from one vineyard site. Still, Merriam Vineyards maintains solid relationships with other Sonoma growers in the Dry Creek and Alexander Valleys, so that the winery can always select from the best grapes. In crafting the wines, there is little interference with the natural process. "Less-is-more" methods are traditionally applied. The barrels are racked a couple times a year, on the Bordeaux schedule, which is a labor-intensive system not often seen in New World wineries.

Recently, the Merriams purchased the nearby Los Amigos property. It has doubled their available acreage for cultivation and provided a pastoral setting for a new winery and tasting room. Los Amigos has a cooler climate than Windacre, so Peter and Diana will be able to enjoy their favorite wines, Pinot Noir and Sauvignon Blanc, respectively, as the growth of these Burgundy-style varietals begins this year. There's a worldly feel at Merriam Vineyards, where Bordeaux and Burgundy have inspired Californian wines, and the tasting room feels like a cozy New England cottage.

What to Buy:
'04 Windacre Russian River Merlot Cherry, cassis, cola, earth finish $30
'04 Block 21 Cabernet Sauvignon Red berries, black cherry, bittersweet chocolate $35
'05 Miktos Russian River Valley Black raspberry, dried currant, tobacco, eucalyptus, plum finish $65

Contact:
707.433.4032; Fax: 707.433.4036
www.merriamvineyards.com
11650-11654 Los Amigos Rd.
Healdsburg, CA 95448
Tasting Room Open Daily 10-5

Getting There:
Take Hwy 101 N to Arata Ln. Exit, merge onto Los Amigos Rd.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Nicole Lapin
New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurs

Driven to Succeed: How an Entrepreneur's Love of Cars Led to a Lifetime of Success

Entrepreneurs

7 Signs It's Time to Quit Your Business

While Many Look for an Exit, Island Cannabis CEO Plans to Keep Company Private