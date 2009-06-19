My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneurs

Golf, Gambling, and Grapes

Pechanga Resort and Casino features a world-class golf course in the heart of Temecula wine country.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 min read
Brought to you by Touring and Tasting

Golf, Gambling, and Grapes

Pechanga Resort & Casino
Temecula, CA

The canyons and ravines of Temecula Valley, in the heart of Southern California wine country, are home to an extraordinary new world-class, 18-hole golf course at Pechanga Resort & Casino . Award-winning architects Arthur Hills and Steve Forrest designed "Journey at Pechanga," with over seven miles of cart paths that rise and fall 300 breathtaking feet within 7,219 yards, including a signature Par 6 hole with a spectacular 175-ft. drop.

The public course, featuring state-of-the-art golf carts and a 62,000-square-foot clubhouse, is the newest addition to the AAA Four-Diamond Pechanga Resort, owned and operated by the Pechanga Band of Luiseño Indians, who like to say it was 10,000 years in the making. That's how long their people have lived on the land.

Pechanga also offers 517 spacious guest rooms, including 64 luxuriously furnished suites. When visitors have completed their wine touring for the day, they can choose from recreational opportunities that include lounging at a pool and deck with food service, working out in a full-service gym, or relaxing with treatments at Spa Pechanga.

When the sun goes down, the curtains rise throughout the resort, and guests can enjoy world class entertainment. The 1,200-permanent-seat Pechanga Theater presents headliner acts in an intimate setting. Recent acts have included Bob Dylan, Rob Thomas, Kelly Clarkson, Jerry Seinfeld, and David Copperfield--along with many great Broadway plays and musicals. The Improv Comedy Club at Pechanga treats 270 people to a seat in front of its world-renowned brick façade stage and plenty of laughs, as great comedy acts perform every Wednesday through Saturday evenings. And local talent is celebrated nightly as well in the resort's Cabaret Lounge. Guests enjoy top local bands, dancing, and Karaoke on Monday and Tuesday nights. The lounge is also equipped with giant screen TVs for Monday Night Football and other major sporting events throughout the year.

There is a myriad of different dining options-- nine in all. The Great Oak Steakhouse, winner of Wine Spectator's Award of Excellence for the past five years (the wine list features over 850 selections), offers Pechanga Premium Angus Beef steaks and other specialty meats. At Paisano's Italian Ristorante, guests can watch Chef Shawn Thaden in the exhibition kitchen as he prepares pastas, sauces, and other Italian dishes to perfection. And there's the Seafood Grotto, complete with oyster bar, sushi bar, and plenty of West Coast fresh fish prepared elegantly or to the diner's own specifications. After dinner, many guests stroll through the three intriguing gift shops which are open late, allowing guests to linger before heading over to the 188,000-square-foot casino, the largest casino in the western United States.

Here, Pechanga offers more than 3,700 Vegas-style slot machines, 133 table games, a 14,000-square-foot high-limit gaming area with a private dining lounge, a large nonsmoking area, and a top-notch non-smoking poker room with 54 tables. For gamblers and non-gamblers alike, Pechanga Resort & Casino is a sure bet in Southern California wine country.

Contact:
Reservations: 888.732.4264;
Casino Information: 877.711.2946
www.pechanga.com
45000 Pechanga Pkwy
Temecula, CA 92592

Getting There:
From the I-10, take Hwy 15 to 79 S, then turn right on Pechanga Pkwy.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Jason Feifer
Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurs

Driven to Succeed: How an Entrepreneur's Love of Cars Led to a Lifetime of Success

Entrepreneurs

7 Signs It's Time to Quit Your Business

While Many Look for an Exit, Island Cannabis CEO Plans to Keep Company Private