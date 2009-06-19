Golf, Gambling, and Grapes
Pechanga Resort & Casino
Temecula, CA
The canyons and ravines of Temecula Valley, in the heart of Southern California wine country, are home to an extraordinary new world-class, 18-hole golf course at Pechanga Resort & Casino . Award-winning architects Arthur Hills and Steve Forrest designed "Journey at Pechanga," with over seven miles of cart paths that rise and fall 300 breathtaking feet within 7,219 yards, including a signature Par 6 hole with a spectacular 175-ft. drop.
The public course, featuring state-of-the-art golf carts and a 62,000-square-foot clubhouse, is the newest addition to the AAA Four-Diamond Pechanga Resort, owned and operated by the Pechanga Band of Luiseño Indians, who like to say it was 10,000 years in the making. That's how long their people have lived on the land.
Pechanga also offers 517 spacious guest rooms, including 64 luxuriously furnished suites. When visitors have completed their wine touring for the day, they can choose from recreational opportunities that include lounging at a pool and deck with food service, working out in a full-service gym, or relaxing with treatments at Spa Pechanga.
When the sun goes down, the curtains rise throughout the resort, and guests can enjoy world class entertainment. The 1,200-permanent-seat Pechanga Theater presents headliner acts in an intimate setting. Recent acts have included Bob Dylan, Rob Thomas, Kelly Clarkson, Jerry Seinfeld, and David Copperfield--along with many great Broadway plays and musicals. The Improv Comedy Club at Pechanga treats 270 people to a seat in front of its world-renowned brick façade stage and plenty of laughs, as great comedy acts perform every Wednesday through Saturday evenings. And local talent is celebrated nightly as well in the resort's Cabaret Lounge. Guests enjoy top local bands, dancing, and Karaoke on Monday and Tuesday nights. The lounge is also equipped with giant screen TVs for Monday Night Football and other major sporting events throughout the year.
There is a myriad of different dining options-- nine in all. The Great Oak Steakhouse, winner of Wine Spectator's Award of Excellence for the past five years (the wine list features over 850 selections), offers Pechanga Premium Angus Beef steaks and other specialty meats. At Paisano's Italian Ristorante, guests can watch Chef Shawn Thaden in the exhibition kitchen as he prepares pastas, sauces, and other Italian dishes to perfection. And there's the Seafood Grotto, complete with oyster bar, sushi bar, and plenty of West Coast fresh fish prepared elegantly or to the diner's own specifications. After dinner, many guests stroll through the three intriguing gift shops which are open late, allowing guests to linger before heading over to the 188,000-square-foot casino, the largest casino in the western United States.
Here, Pechanga offers more than 3,700 Vegas-style slot machines, 133 table games, a 14,000-square-foot high-limit gaming area with a private dining lounge, a large nonsmoking area, and a top-notch non-smoking poker room with 54 tables. For gamblers and non-gamblers alike, Pechanga Resort & Casino is a sure bet in Southern California wine country.
Contact:
Reservations: 888.732.4264;
Casino Information: 877.711.2946
www.pechanga.com
45000 Pechanga Pkwy
Temecula, CA 92592
Getting There:
From the I-10, take Hwy 15 to 79 S, then turn right on Pechanga Pkwy.