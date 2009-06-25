From Stagecoach to State-of-the-Art
Tallman Hotel
Upper Lake, CA
Originally built as a stop for weary stagecoach travelers in the 1890s, Tallman Hotel provides today's guests all the charm and luxuries of a modern country boutique hotel. Since its purchase in 2003 by Lynne and Bernie Butcher, this simple wooden structure, abandoned and derelict for 41 years, has undergone a total transformation.
Inspired by the natural beauty and serenity of nearby Clear Lake, the hotel is freshly appointed with antiques, custom crafted furniture, hand-painted murals, and artwork depicting native plants and wildlife. Each of the 17 spacious guest rooms and suites is comfortably and tastefully decorated. The four rooms in the historic hotel building have 14-foot ceilings, wide verandas, and sumptuous king-size beds. Bathrooms feature clawfoot tubs and other fully-restored antique plumbing fixtures set on mosaic tile floors. Just steps away, the equally inviting garden rooms feature outdoor sitting areas, and those on the lower level have private back decks with outdoor showers and teak Japanese ofuro soaking tubs.
Guests are encouraged to relax in the hotel's parlor and dining room or lounge out by the swimming pool and spa. At lunch and dinnertime, the adjacent Blue Wing Saloon & Café, also owned by the Butchers, serves a tasty selection of California comfort food. Besides enjoying delicacies such as baby-back ribs and stuffed Portobello mushrooms, visitors can expect to rub elbows with plenty of locals who frequent this popular restaurant.
Although Tallman Hotel makes every effort to help guests return to a simpler time, the property's restoration firmly embraces the future, with quiet and energy-efficient geo-exchange heating and cooling systems, rooftop solar panels, and in-room high-speed internet connections. A state-of-the-art stand-alone meeting house with an antique conference table accommodates up to 40 for corporate retreats and all kinds of get-togethers.
Once an overnight stop for the weary, today's Tallman Hotel invites guests to linger longer while they try on a simpler life in Lake County's most unique country boutique hotel.
Contact:
Reservations: 866.708.5253;
Fax: 707.275.2245
www.tallmanhotel.com
www.bluewingsaloon.com
9550 Main St.
Upper Lake, CA 95485
Getting There:
From Hwy 101, exit onto Hwy 20E above Ukiah. Go about 20 miles east to Upper Lake and turn left on Main St.