Galloping Through Wine Country

Black Stallion Winery is one of the most recent additions to Napa Valley's newly designated Oak Knoll District.

June 25, 2009 3 min read

Brought to you by Touring and Tasting



Black Stallion Winery

Napa, California

Located on a picturesque stretch of the Silverado Trail, Black Stallion Winery recalls the rustic charm of early California. The winery is situated on the grounds of a historic equestrian center, which underwent extensive renovation. Black Stallion Winery is one of Napa's newest, having just opened its massive wooden doors to the public in the summer of 2007.



The inspiration for Black Stallion Winery's name came from the fabled history of the area that surrounds it. Horse and cattle ranching dominated the region around the Silverado Trail throughout the 1800s. During the 1900s, most of the open land was converted to vineyards. Over 50 years ago, the Silverado Horseman's Center--a sprawling 32-acre equestrian center--was located on the winery grounds. The original facilities housed an indoor riding track and an outdoor arena that seated 3,000 spectators--the actual site where Francis Ford Coppola filmed a memorable scene from Apocalypse Now. The property also included a half-mile race track, recreation buildings, a private paddock, riding trails, and a stallion breeding facility. The indoor riding track featured 36 horse stalls and a grandstand for training, boarding, and riding events. Remnants of the original horse stalls are still visible on the stone walls of the facility, which has been retrofitted to house the winery's production operations.