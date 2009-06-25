My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneurs

It's a Green Revolution: Sustainable, Organic, and Biodynamic

Benziger Winery produces wine with an appreciation for family and respect for the land.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 min read
Brought to you by Touring and Tasting

It's a Green Revolution: Sustainable, Organic, and Biodynamic

Benziger Family Winery
Sonoma, California

It is a combination of appreciation for family and respect for the land that allows Benziger Family Winery to craft wines that fully express where they come from. In each sip one can taste Sonoma County.

Much of the distinct flavor of Benziger wines is owed to its everlasting commitment to environmentally friendly practices. At Benziger there is a three-tier farming system: certified sustainable, organic, and Biodynamic. By 2000 all four of their Sonoma County estate vineyards were certified Biodynamic. This highest form of organic farming is a holistic approach to agriculture that not only eliminates chemicals, but also takes into account all forces of nature that affect the vine. Biodynamics stresses the importance of a self-sustaining ecosystem in which all living things on the estate are connected.

Benziger has been recognized in the community for its continued environmental efforts. It was featured in Wine Spectator magazine as a Green Revolutionary and also selected as Sunset magazine's first-ever "Green Winery." Benziger was the first in Sonoma County to qualify for Bay Area Green Business Certification, and was also voted "Sonoma Valley Business of the Year" for their community and environmental leadership.

With such environmentally advanced principles, it may come as a surprise that the Benziger family has been making wine in Sonoma for over 25 years. Mike and Mary Benziger first purchased the land in Glen Ellen, California, with the help of Mike's father, Bruno, a wine and spirits importer from New York. Soon after Bruno and his wife, Helen, along with their two youngest children, Chris and Kathy, moved out west. It wasn't long before the rest of the Benziger clan followed suit. Today, more than two-dozen Benzigers live on or near the estate in Sonoma County.

Like the Benziger family, their wines come from strong, healthy roots. "Benziger is a winery defined by family, passion, and enthusiasm," says Chris Benziger. Clearly, this passion is nourishing the land so it in turn provides for strong, satisfying wines.

What to Buy:
'07 Chardonnay Aromas of peach, pear, green apple. Supple. Clean finish $16
'07 Sauvignon Blanc Crisp and clean with bright citrus flavors, floral aromas $13
'06 Pinot Noir Aromas of spice, nutmeg. Rich rhubarb. Hints of tart cranberry, red cherry $26
'05 Tribute Earthy aromas. Beautifully textured entry. Soft, fine grain tannins $80

Contact:
888.490.2739; Fax: 707.935.3018
www.benziger.com
1883 London Ranch Rd.
Glen Ellen, CA 95442
Tasting Room Open Daily 10-5

Getting There:
From downtown Sonoma head west on Napa St. Turn right at Sonoma Hwy 12, then left on Verano Ave, then right on Arnold Dr. Turn left on London Ranch Rd.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Terry Rice
Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurs

Driven to Succeed: How an Entrepreneur's Love of Cars Led to a Lifetime of Success

Entrepreneurs

7 Signs It's Time to Quit Your Business

While Many Look for an Exit, Island Cannabis CEO Plans to Keep Company Private