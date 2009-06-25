My Queue

Luxury Lodging Meets Vineyard Views

The Westin Verasa is conveniently located walking distance from downtown Napa, with wineries and tasting rooms just minutes away.
Luxury Lodging Meets Vineyard Views

The Westin Verasa, Napa
Napa, California

The Westin Verasa , Napa welcomes both hotel guests and residence owners to the Napa Valley's first and only whole ownership condominium-hotel. The property provides a four-star base from which wine tourers can explore the surrounding area. All guests are treated to spacious and comfortable accommodations, just minutes walking distance from downtown Napa, the Wine Train, and the Oxbow Public Market. The Westin Verasa, Napa provides sophisticated rooms and terraces where one can relax with a glass of wine and enjoy panoramic views of the surrounding Napa Valley, where hundreds of wineries and tasting rooms are but a short drive away.

Every little detail connects harmoniously. Each guest receives the amenities of a Westin hotel, from around-the-clock concierge services and in-room dining to the availability of meeting and catering services. With 12,000 square feet of meeting space and state-of-the-art audiovisual services, The Westin Verasa, Napa is an ideal venue for conferences and weddings. Banquet cuisine is available from the kitchen of Ken Frank, an award-winning chef who moved La Toque, his critically acclaimed restaurant, into the hotel upon its opening. La Toque has received a Michelin star and is the more elegant of The Westin Verasa's two restaurants. The Bank Café and Bar, located in the lobby, serves more casual fare and offers dining all day.

Each contemporarily designed room includes high-speed wireless Internet and ergonomically blissful mattresses and bathtubs. Suites feature fully stocked kitchenettes or kitchens and separate living and dining areas. All guests have access to a 24-hour gym, a year-round heated outdoor pool and hot tub, and bocce courts. Bocce is the perfect activity for immersing oneself into the tranquil lifestyle of the Old World, provided there's a bottle of wine to go around during play. A stay at The Westin Verasa, Napa, in the heart of the Napa Valley, is certain to please those who cherish a time for revitalization and a good glass of wine.

Contact:
Reservations: 888.627.7169
Fax: 707.257.1200
www.westin.com/verasanapa
1314 McKinstry St.
Napa, CA 94559

Getting There:
Take CA-221 N toward downtown Napa. Continue on Soscol Ave. Turn right at McKinstry St. The hotel is on the left.

