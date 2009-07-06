Self-Taught Winemakers

The self-taught Salerno brothers have been making wine by thinking outside the box.

Brothers Jack and William Salerno of Manzanita Creek Winery first laid eyes on Dry Creek Valley in the heart of northwest Sonoma County wine country 25 years ago and were bound and determined someday to give up their jobs in construction and painting to make wine. Neither one knew the first thing about winemaking, but that didn't stop the passionate and visionary Salernos from forging ahead. "We read some text books on winemaking," says Jack, "then threw them away." Ever since then, the self-taught brothers have been making wine by thinking outside the box and by striving to make great wines that leave a lasting impression.

That line of thinking has paid off for Jack and William. In just their second year in production, they created a wine that made the San Francisco Chronicle's Top 100 list. And they continue to collect accolades with many high scores and gold medals going to their Zinfandels, Petite Sirahs, Syrahs, and Pinot Noirs. Last year at the Sonoma County Harvest Fair they received eleven medals--two Double Gold Best of Class, eight Gold, and one Silver.