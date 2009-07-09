It's Not Easy Investing Green

Not feeling green? Give in to sin

Some sectors will probably always be more recession-resistant than others. (Believe it.) And since humans will never stop being, well, humans, regardless of the economy, so-called vice investments often boom the more people seek comfort in their bad habits. The most common "sin stocks" fall into the categories of alcohol, tobacco, gaming, defense and-ahem-adult entertainment. So if green's not your thing-or if you're just looking to truly diversify your portfolio-pick up a good book (we recommend Investing in Vice: The Recession-Proof Portfolio of Booze, Bets, Bombs and Butts, by Dan Ahrens) and go to vicefund.com to do some research. -Jenna Ulicki