A Matter of Online Trust

The Gold Standard Because trust is such a valuable marketing commodity, building trust online is crucial to gaining a competitive edge. When it comes to website features and a design that engender trust, I recommend the following.

An attractive and professional design: If you've never designed a website, don't start now. Hire a pro instead.

Clear and simple navigation: Your site's navigation should meet the needs of your customers, not your organization.

Engaging, informative content: Content is king and includes graphics, video and images.

Error-free copy: This is a must.

"About Us" page: Complete with bios and photos allowing potential customers to "meet" you

Physical address, telephone number and e-mail address: Each is essential to building trust. Don't make visitors have to search for them.

Testimonials from real customers: Include first and last names-always.

Privacy policy: Assure customers that their information is safe.

Ad-free: Pop-ups and Google ads cheapen the appearance of your site and call your integrity into question.