Technology

Where Background Noise Fears to Tread

The Jawbone Prime Bluetooth headset is even cooler than it looks.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the August 2009 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
Where Background Noise Fears to Tread

The coolest thing about the Jawbone Prime Bluetooth headset is not its sleek styling, nor its range of available "Earcandy" colors, though both of those features make it the perfect accessory to modern business armor. No, the coolest thing is the name its creator, Aliph, chose for its noise suppression technology: NoiseAssassin.

Finally, background noise--the enemy of all cell phone conversations and every Bluetooth headset up to this point--can be murdered. For anyone who has ever tried to conduct a business meeting on one line while soothing an investor on the other, all while walking elbow-to-elbow on a busy city street, it's a crime worth the time. You'll enjoy a secret thrill when the little white voice-activity sensor touches your cheek and triggers a "turbo boost" in NoiseAssassin performance (though you may want to stifle your euphoria if you're sitting on a crowded plane or in a client's conference room).

Still, for some style-conscious users, the death of noise may play second fiddle to the Jawbone Prime's unique styling. The call answer and function buttons are disguised on the headset's contoured surface. Then there are the colors: Drop Me a Lime, Frankly Scarlet, 'Yello!, and Lilac You Mean It. Maybe cutesy color names aren't your thing, but the hues will get you noticed among the bland Bluetooth armies traversing America's airports, boardrooms and sidewalks. And you know how important it is to stand out.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

Could Solving Loneliness Be Streaming TV's Next Innovation?

Technology

Uber Self-driving Car Involved in Fatal Crash Couldn't Detect Jaywalkers

Innovation Now

The Future of Data Is Streams, Not Snapshots