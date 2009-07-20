My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Small Business Heroes

The Lap of Eco-Luxury

Providing green can still be posh.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 min read

This story appears in the August 2009 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
The Lap of Eco-Luxury

Former professional skier Rob DesLauriers used to throw himself off cliffs, both for fun and for the camera. Now a resort property developer in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, he's throwing himself into potentially scarier terrain: building and managing green luxury hotels. "The natural world has taken very good care of me, and now I want to do my part to take care of it," says DesLauriers. So, in 2006, he founded Terra Resort Group. The company's first LEED Silver-certified Hotel Terra Jackson Hole has made a few leaps of its own. Shortly after opening in February 2008, it was included in Condï¿½ Nast Traveler's "Hot List," and occupancy rates have since been at least equal to that of other luxury hotels in the area. "Finding products and ways to do things that are the right combination of luxury and sustainability--and also in our budget--might take extra time," says Ashley Morgan, Terra's corporate director of sustainability. "But if you invest the time, the social, environmental and economic rewards are there."

"This is just the beginning though," DesLauriers adds. "The more we do with Hotel Terra--whether it's purchasing sustainable energy to offset the electricity we use or putting recycling containers in each room--the more we realize there is to do." Last month, the hotel opened 60 additional rooms, all as luxuriously green as its first 72. By 2015, Terra plans to have 12 to 15 properties in resort locations worldwide.

The mattress: Each of these mattresses--made from recycled steel springs, natural latex and organic cotton--keeps about 60 pounds of petroleum-based chemicals from spilling into the environment.

The TV: Energy Star-approved flat-screen HD TVs don't just look good: Outfitted with a high-tech IP system, they function like computers and help reduce guest paper use.

The linens: These Coyuchi linens are made from upland cotton, organically grown and handpicked in India. "I was thinking about these when I was stuck in a tent on the side of Mt. Vinson in Antarctica," says DesLauriers.

The carpet: Low VOC (volatile organic compound) carpets and pads improve indoor air quality-and reduce the health risks, such as liver and kidney damage, associated with VOCs.

The pillows: The pillowcases are made from discarded plastic bottles. Hotel Terra uses fewer plastic bottles by providing guests with aluminum canteens and installing pumps in bathrooms for toiletries like its organic shampoo.

The windows: Oversize low-e (low-emissivity) windows retain heat in the winter and reflect it in the summer, reducing the need for supplemental heating and cooling. They also offer views of the nearby Teton Range.

The walls: Fly ash, a byproduct of coal burning, replaced 25 percent of the cement needed to construct Terra Hotel's walls. Plus, 80 percent of the building's steel is recycled.

The bathroom: Dual-flush toilets and low-flow faucets reduce the hotel's annual water use by 34 percent-as do solar-powered faucets and xeriscaping (landscaping that reduces the need for irrigation).

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Amina Altai
Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Can You Build a Million-Dollar Business Starting With Just $100 on Fiverr? Here's a Plan to Do Just That.

Starting a Business

The One Thing You Must Do If You Want to Be a Successful Freelance Writer

Starting a Business

3 Proven Ways Your Business Can Disrupt That Well-Established Industry It's Struggling to Enter