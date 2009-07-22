Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
August 3-9, 2009--69th Anniversary
The people of South Dakota can expect nearly 500,000 motorcycle enthusiasts to rumble into their state this August for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, a culmination of biffs, tats, pits and pucks. And when the population of the state increases by more than half for a week, the wheels of commerce start rolling, too. Here are some highlights from last year's Black Hills festivities. --Compiled by Annie Lindstrom
$16.4 Million - Gross Sales
6.7 Million -Pounds of ice delivered to the Black Hills area
$1.5 Million - Food & beverage sales
66 - Marriage licenses issued
400,000 - Estimated statewide rally attendance
$6.4 Million - Clothing and footwear sales
534 -Tons of garbage hauled