Low Production High Accolades

Matthews Estate is a boutique winery producing no more than 5,000 cases a year.
Low Production High Accolades

Matthews Estate
Woodinville, Washington

Cliff Otis and Jim Rubstello took over ownership of Matthews Estate in June of 2008 when their partner and winemaker, Matthew Loso, who started the winery in 1993, decided to go into consulting. Before he moved on, Matthew hired Winemaker Aryn Morell to carry on production of the wines that have garnered many high accolades. Most recently, the winery's 2007 Sauvignon Blanc received a 91 from Robert Parker and a 90 from Wine Spectator. This vintage has sold out, but Aryn predicts that the 2008 will be even better. He uses unique six-foot-tall concrete egg vessels to ferment the Sauvignon Blanc to promote a natural circulation of the wines during fermentation.

Situated on eight private acres overlooking Woodinville Valley, Cliff and Jim have recently remodeled the winery's production facility and tasting room. The original house on the property has been transformed into Matthews Estate House, an event center that will host its first weddings in the summer of 2009. The event center, with its high-tech kitchen, is available for hosting winemaker dinners, cooking classes, and receptions for 60 to 100 guests, depending on the season. Sit-down events can accommodate up to 36 guests. The intimate two-bedroom bed and breakfast is convenient for wedding parties and for those who want to explore the 40 plus other wineries in the area. Matthews Estate House, Jim beams, is the "perfect union between wine and food, comfort, and hospitality."

The boutique winery currently produces an average of 3,500 cases a year with plans to grow, but not to exceed 5,000 cases. This commitment to small production allows for hands-on winemaking and delivery of handcrafted wines. Matthews Estate is in the process of producing some new "stand alone" varietal wines that Winemaker Aryn Morell is designing to show off the best qualities that Washington-grown grapes can deliver. Not only does Matthews want to "stand alone" in its quality of wines, but it wants the rest of the world to continue to learn about what the state of Washington has to offer.

What to Buy:
'01 Columbia Valley Red Wine Rich, dark fruits, currants, exotic spices, vanilla bean $70
'06 Columbia Valley Claret Black currants, dark chocolate, and espresso, with subtle creaminess $30
'06 Columbia Valley Syrah Ripe blueberry and fresh fig; lingering leather, black pepper, spice $50
'08 Stillwater Creek Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc Fresh apricot, pineapple, stone fruits, grapefruit, mineral $30

Contact:
 425.487.9810; Fax: 425.483.1652
www.matthewsestate.com
16116 140th Pl. NE
Woodinville, WA 98072
Tasting Room Open Mon-Wed 2-5; Thur-Fri 3-6; Sat-Sun 12-5

Getting There:
 From Bellevue, take 405 N. Exit 20-B onto NE 124th St. Turn right and go three miles to Woodinville Redmond Rd. (Hwy 202). Turn left. Hwy 202 becomes 140th Pl. Go one-half mile. Winery is on the right.

