My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneurs

Navigate, Explore, Discover

Set sail for Sextant Wines.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 min read
Brought to you by Touring and Tasting

Navigate, Explore, Discover

Sextant Wines
San Luis Obispo, California

When navigating the Central Coast wine country, savvy tourers set sail for Sextant Wines . "Navigate.Explore.Discover" perfectly describes owner Craig Stoller's philosophy. Those who follow are not disappointed.

After graduating from Cal Poly and learning the family business at Sunridge Nurseries, a well-established company that cultivates grape rootstock, Craig's father literally sent his son afield to navigate his own course. "My dad handed me a stack of wine country maps and customer lists," says Craig. "He told me to go learn the country, go meet the people." The more Craig explored, the more he fell in love with the industry.

In 2003, Craig and his wife, Nancy, found a 114-acre property in Templeton where they began to grow clones developed at UC-Davis and ENTAV selections (a French governmental authority responsible for the selection and preservation of the best French wine grape clones). Soon they were underway and making their own wine. Their varietals include Viognier, Marsanne, Mourvedre, Roussanne, Syrah, and Merlot. But it is Zinfandel that is the flagship wine of the Sextant label.

After a trip overseas to explore the wines of Europe, Craig and Nancy started a second label, 10knots, dedicated to producing the Rhône varietals they found so enticing. In 2007, the couple purchased 25 acres in the Edna Valley. The purchase included Windemere Winery, noted for its award-winning Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, and a small winemaking facility on Higuera Street in San Luis Obispo, which is now their tasting room. A second tasting room is in the works overlooking the Edna Valley.

Last year, Craig and Nancy began entering their wines into competitions and are receiving positive reviews. Robert Parker, Jr. rated the first three Zinfandels he tasted 88, 89, and 90. Sextant, 10knots, Windemere--three great reasons to navigate, explore, and discover Sextant Wines.

What to Buy:
'07 "Wheelhouse" Zinfandel , Paso Robles Sextant's flagship wine; cherries, dark chocolate, raspberries, red plums $20
'07 "Holystone" Zinfandel , Paso Robles Aromas of cherries, black currants, violets; flavors of raspberries, pomegranate $27
'07 "Night Watch" Zinfandel -Petite Sirah Blend, Paso Robles Aromas of blackberries, cherries, violets, hint of leather; black currants, ripe plums, raspberries on the palate $49
'07 Chardonnay, Santa Lucia Highlands Citrus, peaches, butterscotch; elegant finish $27

Contact:
866.833.WINE; Fax: 805.542.0132
www.sextantwines.com
3536 S. Higuera St., Ste. 250
San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
Tasting Room Open Thurs-Mon 11-5

Getting There:
From 101 N take the Prado Rd./Elks Ln. Exit. Turn right. Then turn right onto S. Higuera St. Tasting room is on right.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Kim Perell
Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurs

Driven to Succeed: How an Entrepreneur's Love of Cars Led to a Lifetime of Success

Entrepreneurs

7 Signs It's Time to Quit Your Business

While Many Look for an Exit, Island Cannabis CEO Plans to Keep Company Private