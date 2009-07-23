My Queue

Family Matters

Family tradition makes for great wines at Weibel Family Vineyards & Winery.
3 min read
Family Matters

Weibel Family Vineyards & Winery
Hopland, California

Winemaking is a four generation family tradition at Weibel Family Vineyards & Winery ; a tradition that began in Switzerland and immigrated to the United States 75 years ago. Under the direction of President and Owner Fred Weibel Jr., the Weibel Family continues to make a portfolio of fine wines and California champagnes under a variety of labels including Weibel Family, Stone Creek, Knightsdale, Truscott, and Road "i".

Weibel Family Vineyards & Winery's history includes a particular wine of note, Green Hungarian, first produced in 1959 by Fred's father, Fred Weibel Sr. The grape's origin is obscure, but its history is connected to Hungarian-born Agoston Haraszthy, said to be the Godfather of California viticulture. Its popularity helped establish Weibel as a producer of good value, high quality wines.

That tradition of good value and high quality is continued today by Fred Jr.'s son and Winemaker Justin Weibel. A graduate of the University of California at Davis, Justin oversees winemaking at the winery in Hopland and the champagne cellars in Lodi. The Weibels settled in Hopland about 30 years ago, establishing vineyards in Redwood and Potter Valleys. The winery sits just outside the picturesque hamlet of Hopland. It was built by local artisans, and the details of the walls, ceilings, tasting bar, and fireplace regularly receive admiring comments by visitors. The splendor extends outdoors to a sweeping deck overlooking the vineyards and gardens, and to a broad view of the narrow valley carpeted in vines. The winery and scenery often provoke inquiries of whether the winery allows wedding and events. The answer is: They do. Weibel offers venues for weddings and events for up to 200 guests, including the tasting room hall with a small stage and fireplace, the barrel room, and manicured lawns. There are changing rooms and even a commercial kitchen for custom-catered affairs.

Basking in tradition and the beauty of Mendocino wine country, Weibel Family Vineyards & Winery invites visitors to join them to do the same.

What to Buy:
Sparkling Almond Demi-sec, delicate almond, pear, ripe apple, toasted vanilla $11
Sparkling Raspberry Demi-sec, delicate raspberry, pear, ripe apple, toasted vanilla $11
'05 Knightsdale Mendocino County Pinot Noir Dark cherries, plums, wild strawberries, blackberries, dark chocolate $18
'05 Truscott Old Vine Zinfandel Berries, currants, cherries, brambleberries, cinnamon, cocoa $15

Contact:
 707.744.2200; Fax: 707.744.2204
www.weibel.com
13300 Buckman Dr.
Hopland, CA 95449
Tasting Room Open Daily 11-4

Getting There:
From Hopland, take Hwy 175 east to Buckman Dr. Turn left onto Buckman Dr.

