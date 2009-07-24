Learn to Impress Lenders

Proper preparation is key when you're angling for money to fund your business.

July 24, 2009 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

While obtaining a loan may be challenging amid the current economic climate, you can increase your viability as a loan candidate by taking steps to prepare for that initial meeting with a lender.



First, be thorough when preparing documents a lender may request. These include: past financial statements and tax returns, a copy of your current note and payment schedule (if your business is already established), and a detailed business plan.



Your business plan should include:

Executive summary: A critical introductory statement encapsulating the main points of the plan; a window into every facet of your business.

Market analysis: A thorough overview of your industry, target market and competitors.

A thorough overview of your industry, target market and competitors. Company profile: A summary of your company's industry and a description of the elements that will make your business stand out.

A summary of your company's industry and a description of the elements that will make your business stand out. Organization description: A description of your management and organizational structure, the marketing and sales strategy; a description of services or products and financial information, including the requested loan amount, your company's current and forecasted income statements, balance sheets and cash-flow statements.

In addition to preparing a comprehensive business plan, consider these strategies prior to seeking a small-business loan: