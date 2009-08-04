So Much More than the Wine

At Peju, guests experience live music while trying award-winning wines.

August 4, 2009 2 min read

Peju

Rutherford, California

When Tony and Herta (H.B.) Peju purchased their 30-acre Rutherford property in 1982, the vineyard and grounds were wild and overgrown. Through passion and hard work, the Peju family has transformed their Rutherford Estate into a wine, architecture, and art lover's paradise.

Peju remains a small, family-owned winery with two generations working together. Daughters Lisa and Ariana spearhead many of Peju's environmental initiatives, including the installation of solar panels at the winery, organic certification at Peju's Rutherford Estate, and sustainable farming practices at the winery's two other properties--the Persephone Vineyard in Pope Valley and the Wappo Vineyard in Dutch Henry Canyon. In 2009, Peju became just one of 13 Napa Valley wineries to earn certification as a Napa Green Winery and Bay Area Green Business.



Situated in the famed Rutherford Appellation, which is known for its Cabernet Sauvignon, Peju produces its own stellar varieties, including a stunning Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc, Syrah, Zinfandel, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, and its proprietary wine, Provence, comprised of a blend of red and white varietals.



Wine tasting is taken to a new level at Peju, where its 50-foot French Provencal Tower serves as the tasting room. Visitors are treated to the music of wine pourer Alan Arnopole, whose lively tasting-room performances pay homage to the wines of Peju and the Napa Valley. Visitors can also view the winery's art exhibit, featuring artists from the Bay Area and beyond. Peju has been named "Top Artisan Winery of the Year" by Wines & Spirits magazine and a producer of "Top California Cabernets" by Wine Spectator. After 27 years in the Napa Valley, Peju's mission remains the same for the future: to produce high quality wines, welcome guests with a unique winery experience, and provide exceptional customer care.

What to buy:

ང Sauvignon Napa Valley Vibrant grapefruit, citrus, pineapple and exotic notes $22

'05 Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley Layers of plum, dark black cherry, bittersweet chocolate, and tobacco $45

'05 H.B. Reserve Rutherford Candied cherry, mint, holiday spice, hints of cocoa, cedar box, complex finish $225

'06 Fifty/Fifty Napa Valley 50% Merlot, 50% Cabernet Sauvignon $85

Contact:

707.963.3600; 800.446.7358

Fax: 707.963.8680

peju.com

8466 St. Helena Hwy

Rutherford, CA 94573

Tasting Room Open Daily 10-6