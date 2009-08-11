My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Franchises

Wild-Goose Chaser

In a game of man vs. wild, David Marcks makes sure the geese are the losers.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the September 2009 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Any business with an unfortunate ZIP code knows the pain of a Canada goose infestation. The geese--and their droppings--can cover lawns, parking lots, sidewalks, customers' shoes, and even cars. But David Marcks' Geese Police uses trained border collies to chase geese off golf courses, colleges, business campuses and residences. After 20 years, Marcks has licensed 11 franchises in nine states, with two more ready to open this year. And he still manages the New Jersey/New York City branch, which runs 45 border collies on 385 properties--including Central Park.

How does a golf course superintendent become a goose gooser?
I tried sprays, pyrotechnics, flags, fences, everything to get rid of the geese on my golf course. Then one day, I was standing in a bookstore and saw a picture of a border collie. I remembered a dog that used to run all these cows and bulls at a Black Angus farm I worked on. I figured if a dog could move a 2,000-pound cow, it could move a goose. I bought my first dog, Tac. After six weeks, the geese were off my course, but Tac didn't have anything to do. So I took her to a neighboring course to chase geese, then another superintendent asked about her. I started waking up early to run her, and the business went from there.

Why franchise? Why don't people just get a dog and set up on their own?
I created this business and industry. Workers' comp doesn't know where to lump us--neither do insurance and zoning. I had to figure out and create every damn thing. Different states have different regulations, leash laws and bird protections. You can't just buy a dog and go into business. I've worked with the best trainers for the last 20 years. When franchisees open, they get two dogs from me. Before anyone drives around with my name on their truck, they need a dog that I know works.

What type of person wants to chase geese away for a living?
You have to like the great outdoors. On beautiful days, our office is great, but you're also out in the wind, the heat, bugs, hail, ticks, snakes--you name it. It's a seven-day-a-week, 365-day-a-year business. But the best part is your co-workers; dogs are easier to deal with than people.

How's goose removal in the recession?
We're doing all right. When one of our clients went bankrupt, they canceled service. A few weeks later, they called back; they needed us to keep the geese away just so they could show their empty buildings. It's cheaper for companies to pay us than have a custodian blow goose droppings off the sidewalks and parking lot every morning.

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Franchises

How to Find the Right Payment System

Franchises

Use These 3 Strategies to Build a Thriving Franchise Organization

Franchises

Why This Oakland Cop Became a Subway Franchisee