Marketing

Make Noise--Even Shout--To Win Sales

Stay on your customers'--and media's--radar with newsletters, press releases, and contests.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In my last column, I talked about the counter-productivity of overdoing it. But many of us lose our initial enthusiasm for our business and we "under do" it. You, your company or your product should be on customers' minds regularly. People aren't likely to think about buying from you if they're not thinking about you at all. So how do you keep your name on the tip of their tongues?

To start, regular e-newsletters are a must; just keep your language precise and interesting so your newsletter is less likely to get deleted. Press releases are another must. Every few weeks I send one, using one of the big release services. Press releases keep you on the media's mind (they have a short attention span and need to be reminded regularly of your existence).

I used to think that appearing on TV once or landing a large radio show would solve all of my problems, and my only concern in life would be how to spend all of my money. Well, I've appeared on TV and solid radio shows more times than I can count. And no one appearance has led to a windfall--this is a Hollywood delusion, because that concept is the stuff of movies.

Keep priming the pump; don't stop communicating with customers. If a business suddenly goes silent, that can be unnerving to customers and to media contacts. You want to be seen as consistent. When sending your press releases and communicating with customers, remember this: It's better to be a bit too loud than not to be heard at all.

One e-commerce site I have been falling in love with lately uses a number of "loud" ways to keep me hooked. Not only does it offer regular deep discounts on a few of its products (which is calls "time bombs"), but it also runs a weekly contest that gives away a high-quality watch to one lucky person. There's no ulterior motive--the site doesn't send you a thousand annoying e-mails after you submit your entry. As a result, I keep coming back to enter my name, and while I'm there I see products that interest me.

Regardless of your business type, contests are another great way to make lots of noise. Almost everyone loves competition, and everyone loves the possibility of a freebie. Launch contests through your newsletters and announce them in your press releases. This gives local media something to cover and encourages customers to read those newsletters.

To sum up: Keep your customers on their toes, and occasionally scream at the top of your lungs. Try daring promotions like the "time bomb," where a product is listed at a deep discount for a short amount of time. A bored customer is not a repeat customer.
 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Marketing

3 Marketing Lessons from Bed Bath & Beyond's 'Offline Shopping' Ad

Marketing

How to Write a Winning PR Pitch

Marketing

4 Ways to Spice Up B2B Marketing