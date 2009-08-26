Trusted Traders Affected by Enforcement Emphasis

Take these steps to ensure security of international imports and expedite processing.

August 26, 2009 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The Obama administration has made no secret that the first order of business in its trade agenda is to tighten enforcement of existing rules and regulations. While much of the focus thus far has been on ensuring America's trading partners live up to obligations prescribed in their trade agreements, it has become clear that the commitment to enforcement extends to companies involved in international supply chains as well.



The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency has engaged in an unprecedented effort over the past eight years to improve the security of international imports. One of its original initiatives in this area was implementing the Customs-Trade Partnership Against Terrorism , a program intended to expedite border processing and other benefits for traders who took specified steps to prevent the illicit use of their supply chains.



Recently, however, CBP has made several large narcotics seizures along the U.S.-Mexico border involving commercial shipments linked to C-TPAT members, including both dry goods and fresh produce. CBP has identified two primary factors that have enabled these supply chain security breaches: failing to follow established security procedures (for example, utilizing the services of non-C-TPAT service providers) and lack of corporate oversight that allowed subversion through internal conspiracies.



As a result, CBP has outlined measures designed to encourage all C-TPAT members--not just those that do business along the southwest border--to increase vigilance over their supply chains. In today's economic and enforcement environment, even companies not participating in C-TPAT may want to consider implementing the following practices as well.