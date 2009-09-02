The Real Benefits of Wine

100 percent of the after-tax profits of Heaven's Cave Cellars are donated to the charitable organization Make the Dash Count

September 2, 2009 2 min read

Heaven's Cave Cellars

Prosser, Washington

Of all the benefits to drinking wine, perhaps none is more rewarding than what is being poured at Heaven's Cave Cellars located in the Horse Heaven Hills of eastern Washington. Winemaker Hope Moore aspires to make each sip count at this small case winery situated high on a ridge overlooking the Columbia River where 100 percent of after-tax profits are donated to her charitable organization, the Make the Dash Count Foundation.

Hope's "dash" is a reference to what transpires between a person's birth and death. Her mantra is to make that time count every day. The Make the Dash Count Foundation aims to develop tomorrow's philanthropic leaders while helping today's at-risk youth. However, being benevolent clearly does not necessitate the sacrifice of a heavenly taste.

Heaven's Cave Cellars began under The Dash Wine Project in 2003, a partnership of winemakers and growers giving back to their communities, and continues to create its signature wine Angel's Blend, a Bordeaux-style symphony that blends wines in honor of Andrea Verdy Chick, a teacher, friend, and cousin of Hope who passed away on May 3, 2005. As of 2005, wines have been handcrafted under the Heaven's Cave label, which strives to produce exceptional fruit-forward wines including the 2005 Icicles Riesling Ice Wine, voted into the top five dessert wines by Sunset magazine. The wine also won the dessert category in Ray's 22nd Annual Retrospective of Wines Competition in Seattle, a blind taste test by sommeliers, wine writers, and Northwest wine experts.

Heaven's Cave Cellars' fine crafted wines coupled with the perfect balance of grace and herbal minerality supersede any presumptions that this is merely a charitable organization. A brand-new tasting room equipped with a rosewood baby grand piano creates an elegant yet relaxed atmosphere that leaves tasters warm on the inside and out. Winemaking and philanthropy appear to be a perfect blend of carpe diem.

What to Buy:

'05 Syrah Pronounced berry, subtle sweet, smoky, spicy $24

'04 Bordeaux Blend Layers of fruit, well integrated oak, hint of vanilla $34

'07 Riesling Crisp, lush stone fruits, melon, characteristic honeyed flavor $18

'05 Riesling Ice Wine Rich, sweet, lush, dessert wine $39

Contact:

509.788.0008

www.heavenscave.com

2880 Lee Rd., Suite A

Prosser, WA 99350

Tasting Room Open Daily 11-5