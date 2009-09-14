My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneurs

Wine Fit for a President

Jay Corley founded Monticello Vineyards out of inspiration from Thomas Jefferson's love for wine and Virginia roots.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 min read
Brought to you by Touring and Tasting
Wine Fit for a President

Monticello Vineyards
Napa, California

Inspired by Thomas Jefferson who once said, "Good wine is a necessity of life for me," Jay Corley founded Monticello Vineyards. Because he shares Mr. Jefferson's love for wine and viticulture as well as his ancestral roots in Virginia, Jay named Monticello Vineyards in honor of the great American President.

In 1969 Jay set out to find the right soils on which to build his dream. He found them in the Napa Valley. Initially, Jay grew grapes as a professional farmer, selling grapes to wineries during the 1970s. In 1980, Monticello celebrated their first crush with Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon. Today Monticello Vineyards produces about 15,000 cases a year, focusing on six varietals: Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Merlot, Pinot Noir, and Syrah. These grapes come from five different vineyards that encompass 112 acres.

At Monticello, a hands-on, family-oriented approach guides every level of the process. Jay's three sons, Kevin, Chris, and Stephen are not only co-owners of the winery but also the winegrower, winemaker, and sales/marketing director respectively. This aptly reflects their philosophy 'sunshine to wine'. As Stephen explains, "It helps that we're small enough and passionate enough to walk every vine row, taste every wine, and talk to most every customer."

They may be small, but Monticello has proved to be a force in the wine industry. Bearing three designations: Monticello Vineyards; Corley Propriety Red Wine; and Corley Reserve, their wines have received countless accolades and 90+ point ratings from publications like Wine Spectator, Wine Enthusiast, and Wine & Spirits magazines.

Guests are invited to taste these outstanding wines at the cozy tasting room at Monticello Vineyards. However, the most noteworthy edifice on the property might be the one designated for private tastings and dinners. It is a downsized replica of Thomas Jefferson's elaborate plantation home, Monticello, after which the Corley family winery was named.

What to Buy:
ག Corley Propriety Red Wine A rich blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, and Merlot $55
ག Monticello Chardonnay Rich in texture and long on the finish, with aromas of caramel-covered apples $28
ག Monticello Jefferson Cuvï¿½e Cabernet Sauvignon Flavors of dark berries, herbs and spice, with hints of vanilla $38

Contact:
 800.743.6668; 707.253.2802
Fax: 707.253.1019
www.corleyfamilynapavalley.com
4242 Big Ranch Rd.
Napa, CA 94599
Tasting Room Open Mon-Sun 10-4:30
Reserve Tastings by Appointment

Getting There:
Located north of Napa Town limits on Hwy 29. Turn right on Oak Knoll Ave., turn right again on Big Ranch Rd. The winery is on the left.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Jon Horowitz
Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

While Many Look for an Exit, Island Cannabis CEO Plans to Keep Company Private

Entrepreneurs

The Two Things You Need to Know to Succeed as an Entrepreneur

She Left Wall Street to Build Her Own Cannabis Empire