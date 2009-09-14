Croatia to Coastal California

The enchantment of cousins Dan and Christian fuels a new generation of high-integrity Tudor wines.

September 14, 2009 2 min read

Tudor

Monterey, California

Off the Dalmatian Coast of Croatia lies the Island of Hvar, a long way from the region's descendants at Tudor in Monterey, but not far from their hearts. The Tudor family immigrated to California in the early 1900s, continuing their custom of grapegrowing and winemaking in a new home. Today, the tradition continues under the guidance of two cousins, Dan and Christian Tudor, whose enchantment with Pinot Noir fuels a new generation of high-integrity wines. In fact, every single 2006 Pinot Noir in the Tudor portfolio recently earned a 90 or above from Wine Spectator. The 2006 Anderson Valley Balo Vineyard Pinot Noir was awarded a 93 and is considered to be the biggest, most concentrated Tudor Pinot, yet classic in style. The 2006 Santa Lucia Highlands Sarmento Vineyard Pinot Noir received a 91, and is described as "tight and focused". And the flexibility of the 2006 Anderson Valley Pinot Noir is noted by Wine Spectator with the words "crisp and very age worthy!" and an impressive score of 90.

These glowing accolades along with the praise of many others please the Tudors. Dan learned winemaking from the ground up. Some guidance and mentorship from esteemed Pinot Noir specialist, Larry Brooks, also helped. For Christian, he literally had his hands in the family business since the beginning, picking grapes for his grandfather at Dan Tudor and Sons in Delano, California. He now acts as General Manager at Tudor Wines, with a strong commitment to preserving the family's heritage.

In 2005, a fun second project was established under Dan's Radog label, inspired by his love of surfing and dogs. Pinot is still a focus, but one will also find Riesling, Gewürztraminer, Rosé of Pinot Noir, and Sauvignon Blanc in the lineup. It's easy to see that the label contribution from the newest Tudor team member, Evie, the Bull Terrier, is proof of another successful step for this family tradition of fine wine.

What to Buy:

'06 Anderson Valley Balo Vineyard Pinot Noir Intense, black cherry, mushroom, pebble, finish of wild berry $59

'06 Santa Lucia Highlands Pinot Noir Focused, firm minerality, ripe berry, plum, long finish $39

'06 Santa Lucia Highlands Sarmento Vineyard Pinot Noir Spice, earth, dried fruit, silky, complex $59

'06 Anderson Valley Pinot Noir Loamy earth, floral nose, dried berry, currant, blueberry $39

Contact:

