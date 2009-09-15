Spend Smart to Grow Smart

Don't jump into expansion without making sure to cover your bases.

Your business isn't going to grow on its own. If you're ready to expand, but you're not sure where to start or how to best use your resources, consider this a primer.



"You always have to invest in your business, and every business grows differently," says Bruce Clinton, a small business advisor and executive coach with BusinessWise in Madison, Conn. "It's more of an art than a science."



There's no one answer for every business, but you can use this guide to analyze what kind of spending is best for growing your business.



Start With a Budget

Before you can decide on an effective expansion strategy, you have to be sure you can afford it.



Reevaluate your business budget and see how much cash is available for investing in the next stage of your business. Start by subtracting your expenses from your revenues to get a handle on what's available. Next, project your costs and profits for the next several months, at least.



When you see how large--or small--your expansion pot is, it's time to consider borrowing alternatives. Banks are still somewhat stingy with loans, but if you have strong enough credit and are willing to borrow talk to your bank about loans or lines of credit. Estimate the payback costs and decide if the expected profits from the expansion will make it worthwhile.



Getting the Biggest Bang for Your Buck

Once you know how much you can afford to spend, it's time to determine how to get the biggest bang for your buck.



"Part [of the decision] is cost and part will be 'what will give me the biggest return on my investment'," Clinton says. Ask yourself "how fast will my investment be returned to me in the form of new business?"



Perhaps a you need new employee or product line? Maybe there's some new technology can take your business to another level. The expansion possibilities will vary in scope depending on your business, but here's some choices you may consider:

Increase staffing: If you have more work than you can handle, another employee may be the answer. If your business involves sales, a new star sales rep will drum up new clients and be a worthwhile investment. Another strategy would be to hire support staff who could take the pressure off you.



"Offload tasks that could be delegated so you can use your skills," Clinton says. "Rather than type invoices, hire someone to do that." If you can't afford a full-time position, consider temps--who can step in when you need them.

