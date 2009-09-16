My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

A Very Good Year for Beer

Sales of craft beers have risen--even in a tough economy
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the October 2009 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
There's no doubt that we're in a beer economy--but it turns out no matter how tough the times, Americans have grown picky about their brew.

Sales of premium craft beers grew almost 6 percent last year, according to the Brewers Association, while imported beer sales dropped 3.4 percent, and mass-market domestic brands grew just 0.6 percent.

"Craft beer is an affordable luxury," says Dave Thibodeau, president of Ska Brewing in Durango, Colo., who reports a 41percent increase in Ska's bottled and canned beers this year. "And with craft beer, once you've been there, it's pretty hard to go back."

Thibodeau says the increase in sales of canned and bottled beer is much higher than that for Ska's draft, which is up just 14 percent--the result, he says, of customers choosing six-packs over more pricey drafts at the bar.

Another part of the appeal, says Julia Herz, director of the craft beer program of the Brewers Association, is that "younger generations identify with the brand in their hand, and people are relating to locally produced beers. Imports had to travel far to get here, and people are making the choice to lessen their footprint."

While it's all foamy good news for now, craft brewers endured hard times not long ago, starting in 2007, when they were hit by what Herz calls the perfect storm: The price of hops went up nearly 500 percent, while malts' increased nearly 100 percent. Glassware also got more expensive.

Craft beers' rising sales have come just in time for many small brewers, who may be the only ones raising a glass to the sagging economy.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Make Your Dream Company a Reality With This Class

Starting a Business

Eric Yuan Explains the 6 Simple Tactics He Used to Build Zoom Into a $20 Billion Business

Project Grow

Leadership Techniques That Build Unstoppable Teams