Less Ramble on the Road

TripAdvisor turns its attention to business travelers

September 16, 2009 2 min read

Rejoice: Planning business trips is about to become less of a headache. With the launch of its new Business Travel Center, TripAdvisor is reaching out to the road warriors who want to know where to stay, what to eat and how to entertain themselves between meetings and conferences. The popular travel review website has re-indexed more than 20 million hotel reviews with business travelers in mind, taking into account factors such as amenities, the number of existing reviews and overall ratings. You can also post questions in a discussion forum, check the weather and map meeting locations and nearby services in more than 750 cities around the world. Let's take it for a spin.