Less Ramble on the Road
This story appears in the October 2009 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
Rejoice: Planning business trips is about to become less of a headache. With the launch of its new Business Travel Center, TripAdvisor is reaching out to the road warriors who want to know where to stay, what to eat and how to entertain themselves between meetings and conferences. The popular travel review website has re-indexed more than 20 million hotel reviews with business travelers in mind, taking into account factors such as amenities, the number of existing reviews and overall ratings. You can also post questions in a discussion forum, check the weather and map meeting locations and nearby services in more than 750 cities around the world. Let's take it for a spin.
- Book it. Enter your destination city and you'll be taken to a list of hotels ranked by business travel popularity. You can check room rates, photos, amenities and reviews.
- The nabe. A new map feature lets you pinpoint the nearest coffeehouse or Kinkos. Or type in your meeting location to find the closest hotel.
- Pack up. Check the Weather Essentials feature to help plan what to pack, especially if you'll be in different cities during the week.
- Read up. Research your destination under Business Traveler Info, including advice on public transportation, entertainment and shuttling to and from the airport.
- Picky, picky. Use the filter function to narrow your search options, based on amenities, hotel class or hotel brand--in case you want to make full use of your traveler's points.