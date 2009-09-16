My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

What Have You Done for Me Lately?

Companies are under pressure to get the results of their marketing money. Here's how to prove you're delivering.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the October 2009 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
Marketing budgets are easy to cut in an economy as punishing as this one, so it's never been more essential to prove marketing works. Here's how some top companies demonstrate their worth:

Help do the research. "Our biggest challenge is getting clients to commit to measuring return-on-investment," says Rob Felber, president of Felber & Felber, a marketing firm in Twinsburg, Ohio. "They forget to ask, 'How did you hear of us?' They let their systems break down, and at the end of the day, they don't know if the marketing worked or not."

Follow up to remind clients to do what you've been consulting them to do, or create a software program or website to measure their progress. If you can't create a program, recommend software or a website such as NetSuite or CisionPoint Advanced Analytics Dashboard, which specializes in measuring ROI.

Help your customers' clients. As Ron Price, a Nampa, Idaho, business consultant, says: "Customers are the ultimate source of ROI, and if you can help your clients create raving fans, the ROI goes sky high." If you see your client growing, consider nominating them for an industry award. If your client wins, you'll be linked to the victory. If not, they'll still be grateful you put them forward.

Change your business model. Dick Grove of Ink Inc. in Kansas City, Mo., made his PR company a pay-for-results firm since founding it in 1997: Clients pony up only when they get media coverage, and if the exposure is small, the client pays less. ­

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Make Your Dream Company a Reality With This Class

Starting a Business

Eric Yuan Explains the 6 Simple Tactics He Used to Build Zoom Into a $20 Billion Business

Project Grow

Leadership Techniques That Build Unstoppable Teams