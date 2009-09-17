Radicals and Visionaries

Chris Anderson, who literally wrote the book on "free," faces off with the tech gurus who say "free" is the great sham of the digital age.

This story appears in the October 2009 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Turbulent times upend conventional thinking, and one of the most provocative ideas to surface in recent years is the doctrine of 'free'--the idea that giving your product away is the surest, and perhaps only, path to success. In a special feature, Chris Anderson, who literally wrote the book on 'Free,' faces off with the tech gurus behind 37Signals, who call 'free' the great sham of the digital age.