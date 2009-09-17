Do Your Videos Command Attention?

Use these expert tips to create content that gets you noticed.

September 17, 2009 5 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Video used to be the domain of only the largest companies with the biggest marketing budgets. But the explosion of online video sharing sites has given companies of all sizes the opportunity to create and disseminate videos.



As small businesses assess those PR tactics that will yield the greatest ROI, online video has grown in popularity as a way to generate buzz without breaking the bank. However, simply shooting a video and posting it online will not guarantee results. The key to a successful video campaign is compelling content--if you aren't distributing something that people will want to watch your campaign will fall flat.



I recently spoke with Todd Grossman, Vice President of Sales and Client Services at MultiVu, about the benefits of online video to small businesses and the steps that companies should consider before embarking on such an endeavor.



What are some of the ways a small business can benefit from online video?

Video can be used for something straightforward such as introducing a new product or service; to increase traffic to your website via a clever video; to provide a product demonstration or tutorial to your customers; to deliver commentary from your CEO to investors; or to convey a message to employees.



Additionally, many small businesses find additional uses for videos by utilizing them for online advertising, or by incorporating them into a Multimedia News Release. An MNR is a great tool that incorporates video, photos, text, links and other information; making it more interactive than standard, text only, press releases.



What types of companies are best suited for video promotion?

Companies of all size and across all industries are suited for video promotion, including most companies with a consumer product or service and many with a B-to-B product or service. But first the company should ask itself whether its product or service will translate well into a visual message. If the answer is yes, then it's relatively easy to get started.