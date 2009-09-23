My Queue

Art in a Bottle

At Thumbprint Cellars, the art just isn't on the walls.it's in the bottle.
Brought to you by Touring and Tasting

Art in a Bottle

Thumbprint Cellars
Healdsburg, CA

St Healdsburg's Thumbprint Cellars, Proprietor/Winemakers Scott and Erica Lindstrom-Dake bring a hip and stylish new meaning to the phrase the "art of winemaking." Scott's own artistic expression came to fruition in 1995 when, with a book given to him by Erica on basic winemaking, Scott created their first vintage for family and friends. Using a gold pen he wrote personal messages on his unlabeled bottles. A happy artistic accident occurred when Scott stuck his thumb in the wet ink--leaving a large gold thumbprint--and the name and logo were born. From those first four cases, Erica and Scott have bottled their creativity into a business of 5,000 cases annually.

Their handcrafted, small lot micro-wines use the highest quality grapes from Sonoma's best appellations as evidenced by their 2007 Wine Appreciation Guild's Vinum Cum Laude Award for Best New Winery, and a Gold Medal-Best of Class for their 2006 Viognier, Preston Vineyard, Dry Creek Valley.

With their artistic alternative to a tasting room, Thumbprint Cellars' tasting lounge creates a comfortable, relaxed, Manhattan club-like atmosphere of warm colors, luxurious fabrics, and a purple shag rug defining a luscious seating area of custom-made furnishings. Wine tourers sip and savor the award-winning wines among changing artists exhibits, and can join the couple's Want Thumb?! Wine Club. Want Thumb?! members receive shipments of Thumbprint's red wines, in addition to invitations to Want Thumb?! members-only parties, exclusive offers, and discounts on everything Thumbprint.

The year 2009 promises even more creative endeavors with Thumbprint's inaugural Alaskan Summer Solstice Wine Club Cruise in June. Wine tourers can spend seven nights sailing roundtrip from Seattle to Alaska, enjoying Thumbprint wines during dinners, private cocktail parties, and two private wine tastings. Thumbprint also delights in hosting "soirées"==gourmet winemaker dinners set in local vineyards.

At Thumbprint Cellars, the art just isn't on the walls.it's in the bottle.

What to buy:
'07 Pinot Noir, Schneider Vineyard, Russian River Valley Seductive strawberry, caramel, berry, butterscotch $45
'07 Viognier, Preston Vineyard, Dry Creek Valley Honey, stone fruits, smooth, layered pear $29
'05 Cabernet Franc, Ramazzotti Vineyards, Alexander Valley Spicy, blueberry, black plum, velvety $41

Contact:
707.433.2393; Fax: 707.433.2325
www.thumbprintcellars.com
36 North Street
Healdsburg, CA 95448
Tasting Lounge Open Daily 11-6

Getting There:
From Northbound Hwy 101: take the Central Healdsburg exit. Turn left onto North St.
From Southbound Hwy 101: take the Dry Creek Rd. exit. Turn left onto Dry Creek Rd. Turn right onto Healdsburg Ave. Turn right onto North St.

Captions: 1. Proprieter/Winemakers Scott and Erica Lindstrom-Dake 2. Thumbprint's chic and subdued tasting lounge. 3. Scott seeks out the highest quality Sonoma County grapes for his small lot wines.

 

