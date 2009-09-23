A Vinifera Pioneer

Visionary Dr. Konstantin Frank brought the European vinifera grapes to New York's Finger Lakes region.

September 23, 2009 2 min read

Brought to you by Touring and Tasting



Dr. Konstantin Frank Vinifera Wine Cellars

Hammondsport, New York

Visionary Dr. Konstantin Frank was so convinced that classic European vinifera grapes could grow in New York's Finger Lakes region, he founded Dr. Konstantin Frank Vinifera Wine Cellars to prove it. The Ukrainian native and plant scientist lived to see his conviction realized and today his winery is one of the best known in the state.



Named "Greatest Wine Producer in the Atlantic Northeast" by Wine Report for the past five consecutive years, Dr. Konstantin Frank Vinifera Wine Cellars is dedicated to serious wines. It was called "the King of New York State Riesling" in the February 2009 issue of Wine Enthusiast, but it also makes several other varietals including Gewürztraminer, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Rkatsiteli, an intense dry wine from one of the oldest vinifera varieties. The winery even makes a wonderful Sparkling wine. Frederick Frank continues the legacy of his grandfather and his father, Willy, by expanding vineyard acreage and continuing the family tradition of excellence.



The winery's tasting room is situated on the southwest shore of Keuka Lake, where guests enjoy the attention of a private tasting host or hostess while they sample the many award-winning wines.

What to Buy:

'07 Dry Riesling Crisp acidity, layers of mango, citrus, pear blossoms $16.99

'07 Gewürztraminer Grapefruit, lime, lychee, banana, spicy, subtle honey $17.99

'07 Rkatsiteli Elegant, dry, fresh flowers, herbs, pineapple, mango $17.99

Contact:

607.868.4884; Fax: 607.868.4888

www.drfrankwines.com

9749 Middle Rd.

Hammondsport, NY 14840

Tasting Room Open Mon-Sat 9-5; Sun 12-5