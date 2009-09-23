A Vinifera Pioneer
Dr. Konstantin Frank Vinifera Wine Cellars
Hammondsport, New York
Visionary Dr. Konstantin Frank was so convinced that classic European vinifera grapes could grow in New York's Finger Lakes region, he founded Dr. Konstantin Frank Vinifera Wine Cellars to prove it. The Ukrainian native and plant scientist lived to see his conviction realized and today his winery is one of the best known in the state.
Named "Greatest Wine Producer in the Atlantic Northeast" by Wine Report for the past five consecutive years, Dr. Konstantin Frank Vinifera Wine Cellars is dedicated to serious wines. It was called "the King of New York State Riesling" in the February 2009 issue of Wine Enthusiast, but it also makes several other varietals including Gewürztraminer, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Rkatsiteli, an intense dry wine from one of the oldest vinifera varieties. The winery even makes a wonderful Sparkling wine. Frederick Frank continues the legacy of his grandfather and his father, Willy, by expanding vineyard acreage and continuing the family tradition of excellence.
The winery's tasting room is situated on the southwest shore of Keuka Lake, where guests enjoy the attention of a private tasting host or hostess while they sample the many award-winning wines.
What to Buy:
'07 Dry Riesling Crisp acidity, layers of mango, citrus, pear blossoms $16.99
'07 Gewürztraminer Grapefruit, lime, lychee, banana, spicy, subtle honey $17.99
'07 Rkatsiteli Elegant, dry, fresh flowers, herbs, pineapple, mango $17.99
Contact:
607.868.4884; Fax: 607.868.4888
www.drfrankwines.com
9749 Middle Rd.
Hammondsport, NY 14840
Tasting Room Open Mon-Sat 9-5; Sun 12-5
Getting There:
Located on Middle Rd., off of County Rte 76, five miles north of Hammondsport.