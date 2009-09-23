You Won't Ever Want to Leave
The Meritage Resort & Spa
Napa, California
Set in its own little world with easy access to all the Napa Valley has to offer, The Meritage Resort and Spa provides wine tourers an idyllic place to reside as they tour, taste, and play. The sumptuous resort is located at the foot of the Napa Valley, just 40 feet shy of Napa's renowned Grape Crusher statue on a private 11-acre vineyard.
Arriving guests are pleased to discover that they don't have to go another foot to begin wine tasting. Not only are they greeted with a bottle of wine as they check in, the resort is built against a massive cave that houses a tasting room where they can sample Trinitas Cellars' latest releases by the glass. When guests settle on a favorite or two, they can bring a bottle back to the room--a true sanctuary--where they'll be quick to kick off their shoes and settle in. Lavishly appointed with spacious marble baths, plush beds, 32-inch plasma TVs, CD/DVD players, refrigerators, and safes, the guest rooms were designed with getaways in mind. Executive Suites offer seating areas with full gourmet kitchens for those wishing to stay close to home.
The Meritage Resort and Spa is home to Spa Terra, located next door to the tasting room. This 9,000-square-foot oasis is located entirely underground. Steaming grottos, soaking pools, and intriguing water walls encourage relaxation. There are 10 private treatment rooms for individual and couple's massages, facials, body wraps, and more. Overseen by Victoria Boscarino, born and raised in Italy, the spa focuses on the use of elements that are indigenous to the Napa Valley, including citrus fruits, figs, honey, artichokes, olives, and, of course, grapes. The spa's signature treatment, Solo Vino, combines an exfoliating grapeseed scrub rich in antioxidants followed by an invigorating jet shower rinse. A hydrating body wrap with a wine cave mud mask is next, followed by a 50-minute Terra massage. The delighted recipient is offered wine and cheese to complete the two-hour indulgence. The cave provides a unique, calming atmosphere that is warmly embraced by all, including yoga enthusiasts, who join a certified yoga instructor to practice yoga and meditation each Saturday morning.
Guests sometimes joke that The Meritage is so complete they are tempted to never leave. The resort's Siena Restaurant, led by Executive Chef Laurent Berthon, delights guests daily. "Letting fresh ingredients speak for themselves and keeping food simple and fresh is essential to Siena's success," Chef Laurent claims. All seasonings and ingredients used at the resort are fresh, including the herbs.
Meetings are conducted seamlessly, with 22,000 square feet of meeting-space options, including The Meritage Grand Salon that accommodates more than 1,000 people. Unique venues like the Estate Cave and Vineyard Terrace are often used for cocktail receptions and sit-down dinners--and wedding parties! Known as the most complete venue in the area for weddings, The Meritage Resort and Spa even offers a charming private wedding chapel, Our Lady of the Grapes. Brides enjoy the services of a personal wedding planner, a full-service catering team, and extra attention for themselves and their wedding party in the spa. From large conferences to parties of one or two, The Meritage Resort and Spa provides everything a guest requires to enjoy the Napa Valley to the fullest.
