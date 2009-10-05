Top Five Wines in the World

World-class operation with elegant, handcrafted wines

October 5, 2009 2 min read

Whitehall Lane Winery

St. Helena, California

Whitehall Lane Winery, named after the road that runs along the south border of the property, is a small, family-owned winery in the Napa Valley's Rutherford appellation. Founded in 1979, the winery took full advantage of the region's unique terroir by successfully producing Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot. Today the Leonardini family, which owns and operates approximately 125 acres of Napa Valley vineyards and the winery, produces 45,000 cases annually of Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot, as well as Pinot Noir, Sauvignon Blanc, and Chardonnay.



In Whitehall Lane's short history, the winery has developed into a world-class operation with elegant, handcrafted wines. The efforts of the Leonardini family are lauded in numerous accolades from wine publications. In a recent write up in Wine Spectator magazine, Whitehall Lane's Cabernet Sauvignons are rated a great value and are ranked in Napa's Top 50.The publication praises winery owner Tom Leonardini, stating, "his commitment to quality is evident in vineyard sources and classy wines, led by skilled Winemaker Dean Sylvester." In its year-end ranking of wines, Wine Spectator has also included Whitehall Lane an unprecedented three times in five years for producing wines rated among the top five in the world.



In addition to the Leonardinis' award-winning Cabernet Sauvignons, Whitehall Lane offers limited bottling like Carneros Pinot Noir, only available at the winery and on their website. Winemaker Dean Sylvester also sets aside a limited number of Cabernet Sauvignon barrels for small production Rutherford Cabernet Sauvignons and St. Helena Cabernet Sauvignons that are also only available at the winery.



Whitehall Lane is the first winery in the world to seal bottles of wine with an elegant glass closure system.The Vino-Seal is a stylish alternative to cork and synthetic stoppers. Designed to look like a decorative decanter stopper, this innovative closure provides an ideal seal that ensures Whitehall Lane's Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon will retain its purity of flavor and aromas.

What to Buy:

'07 Chardonnay Carneros Complex aromas of lemon, pineapple, butterscotch. Hint of oak $28

'06 Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley Cherry, plum, and toasty vanilla $40

'05 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley Great balance and ripeness. Blackberry, cassis, and underlying spiciness $75

