Big Returns Come in Micro-sized Packages

A microloan from a community-based lender can provide the cash you need.

October 6, 2009 6 min read

Twitter, the social media micro-blogging service, just received $100 million in new funding from T. Rowe Price and New York's Insight Venture Partners, according to recent reports.



It's a staggering amount when you think of Twitter's modest beginning as a simple sketch on a legal pad. It is, however, the ultimate dream for entrepreneurs who start on a shoestring, with nothing more than sweat equity and the hope that their ideas gain traction in the wider world.



Twitter's founders were fortunate to start within another privately held firm. But what do you do when all you have is a good idea? What if all you need is a small amount of cash to get website hosting or to purchase raw materials to transform into fabulous products? Is it possible to finance a big dream with a small loan?



The answer is yes, with a microloan.



What's a Microloan?

Loans of $35,000 or less are classified as microloans, although some loan companies have made as much as $50,000 available. Often, the funds are distributed through nonprofit, community-based lenders who obtain the money from the Small Business Administration. The microloan program was initially founded to help startup, newly established or growing small-business concerns. Applications for loans are submitted to the local agency, and it decides whether the funds will be granted. Payment and interest terms vary depending on the size of the loan and the lender.



Microcredit has become a somewhat interchangeable term, although the concept began outside the U.S. to assist borrowers who would not qualify for a bank loan. Microcredit is extended in as little as $20 increments for an impoverished person in a developing country, for a year or less. This credit is not secured by collateral and requires repayment in weekly installments.



Where to Find a Lender

SBA-partnered microlenders are located in 46 of the 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. A full listing of participating lenders can be found on the SBA's website.



Other organizations not affiliated with the SBA extend microloans, such as Kiva, a person-to-person microlending website that facilitates loans to entrepreneurs in other countries. Kiva recently partnered with Opportunity Fund and Accion USA to offer loans to American entrepreneurs. The Opportunity Fund has already made $10 million in loans to San Francisco Bay-area businesses, according to Shaolee Sen, director of marketing and communications.



Local economic development organizations are also a good resource for funds. David Olson, CEO of FreeStride Therapeutics Inc., a biotech startup based in Ann Arbor, Mich., obtained a loan from the Michigan Economic Development Corp., which was facilitated by the local business accelerator, Ann Arbor SPARK.



Who Can Apply

It would be great if the criteria for a loan were just a wing and a prayer. Sen points out that Opportunity Fund does help candidates who "lack access to capital and have little or no credit or a new business that cannot qualify for a bank loan and wants an alternative to a credit card." That does not mean you can get by with a poor history. Opportunity Fund will not consider applicants with bankruptcies within the last year, open tax liens or outstanding judgments.



Ann Arbor SPARK has similar parameters but is looking for startups that have "passed the concept development and analysis phase, and have very specific needs to achieve commercialization milestones to meet the requirements of an investor or to close initial sales." Skip Simms, director of business accelerator services and manager of Michigan Pre-seed Capital Fund and Ann Arbor SPARK, adds that candidates who have a few customers or pending sales that need some working capital to close those sales, build product or ramp up production are more likely to be considered.



Also, candidates for loans from any microlender need to have their business based in the state or area served by the lender.