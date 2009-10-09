Raising Funding in a Harsh Environment

4 things you can do to get venture capitalists to take notice of your startup.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Pick your Market

Show Momentum

New customers/beta testers (do the dogs eat the dog food?)

Short sales cycles (are customers eager to sign on the dotted line?)

Renewal rates (once customers use the product/service, do they come back for more?)

Press coverage (do you have positive write-ups in the press?)

Testimonials (are your customers willing to testify just how your product solves their problems)

While capital markets continue their well-documented convulsions, that doesn't mean that dedicated entrepreneurs must shelve their startup dreams next to the past few years IPO filings.With the following four elements in place, you can get venture capitalists to take notice of your business and raise that all important first round, even in the midst of an economic contraction.In his highly useful blog , Marc Andreessen identifies the market as being the most important factor driving the success of a startup--market defined as the number and growth rate of potential users for your product or service. If there exists a strong demand from your target market, even a simply adequate product can succeed, as the "market pulls the product out of the start up," as Andreessen says.The reverse is seldom true. Even great products often don't succeed in tough markets, and very rarely do they create new markets (there are examples of this happening, but these are the exceptions rather than the rule). So pick not only your battles, but also pick your battlefield.To speak from our experience at Pontiflex, making the case that there existed a strong market demand for our product was relatively easy. The evolution of the $24 billion online advertising market can be viewed as a quest for greater returns and higher ROI. The last recession saw the growth of CPC pricing models at the expense of CPM advertising, witness the rise of Google Adwords. Thus it was logical to make the case that the current downturn will see the advertising industry going up the next step of the ROI ladder--from CPC pricing to CPL. In short: why pay for clicks or impressions when you can pay for leads from interested potential customers?Unless you've invented a way to turn lead into gold, these days you must show paying customers or enthusiastic users to prove your value to potential investors.There are several indicators you can point to in order to demonstrate that your business has real market traction: