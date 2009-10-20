Can't Live With/Can't Live Without Mobile Me

October 20, 2009 2 min read

Can't Live With It

"I could not wait when it first launched. I needed a way to keep my desktop, laptop and iPhone in sync. I need to be able to pull up information, e-mails and files from anywhere at a moment's notice. I had hoped to find my silver bullet in MobileMe. I was unpleasantly surprised. It took forever for me to attempt uploads and when I did get past the upload page, it threw me an error. I found it to be inflexible for data imports.

I also found the service to be intermittent as a whole. What's the use of having a product that you use to access from everywhere when it can't be accessed from anywhere? It didn't give me much confidence in the safety and accessibility of my mission-critical data.

I found my answer in Google Apps. Google Apps has 25 gigs of space, compared to MobileMe's 20. The cost is half that of MobileMe. The ability to use the Google-grade search engine on my e-mails makes me love it to this day. Google Apps is faster, more bullet-proof and cheaper. I love it."

--Angela Allen Parker, founder, WickedWriter.com, Dunnville, Ky.

Can't Live Without It

"Its best feature is its gift of mobility. At our pro-grade sports training facility, appointments are scheduled daily. MobileMe creates a scheduling environment that synchronizes information and is visible in real time to me and other subscribers in our company. I can be at the beach and see on my iPhone as soon as an appointment has been made.

MobileMe provides me with the flexibility to work on my own terms and on my own time. I can share data with my employees at the office in real time.

If a small business is going to have one or two administrators and a couple of other employees that may need access to data, MobileMe can provide total mobility for the entrepreneur and without having to invest in enterprise-grade localized servers, IT staff and the time to implement such a system. It's simple enough to allow an entrepreneur to focus more on their vision and spend less time figuring out the technical complications of attaining flexibility."

--Lore Momaday-Denny, co-founder, Turf Athletics Baseball Training Facility, Winter Garden, Fla.